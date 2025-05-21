Translucent Panels Top This Airy Retreat Outside São Paulo

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here .

From the Architect: "The design focuses on efficiency, aiming to meet the specific needs of the local environment and the client’s requirements. Located in the countryside of São Paulo, the house, stands out for its programmatic simplicity, fast construction, and reduced costs.

"The residence consists of two main programmatic blocks that house the bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, and living room. A covered veranda with transparent roofing is positioned between these blocks, designed to be a sheltered living space with natural sunlight—especially important in a mountainous city with lower temperatures during the winter.

"The cross-laminated timber (CLT) construction system was chosen due to the short spans and the need for rapid construction. The entire structural assembly of the house was completed in less than a week. Using wooden panels as the structural design element not only prioritizes construction efficiency but also ensures a lower environmental impact, since the production of this material retains greenhouse gases and consumes less energy than steel and concrete. Translucent roofing tiles were used throughout the house, not only to protect the CLT ceiling panels from rain exposure but also to allow light into the central veranda and the eaves. The project represents a balance between functionality and sustainability, addressing the practical demands of the design while exploring new construction possibilities."