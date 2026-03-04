A Curvy Catwalk Dotted With Plants Buffers a Tokyo Home From the Street

Photographer: Takuya Seki

From the Architect: "This project is an architect’s home and office located in a densely populated residential area of Tokyo. As there were other houses adjacent to the site boundary on all sides except for the north side where the road is located, we decided to install a large window facing the road. The challenge was in creating a bright garden view through the north-facing window. Therefore, a curved terrace called the ‘kazari garden’ was extended from the large second-floor window, circling the air along the road in search of sunlight. The kazari garden’s smooth curves escape the shadow of the building, adding a sparkle to the view from the north-facing dining room window, creating a buffer zone between the city and the residence.



"The interior features a split-floor design that takes advantage of the site’s elevation difference. Views to the kazari garden and back garden are generated throughout the building, and a spiral circulation system alternates between these gardens. We considered cherished vessels, books, photographs, and plants to be representations of our lives up to now, and by surrounding the flow of movement with shelves on which to display these items, we thought that we could create just the right amount of tension in the home, like a small art museum, and foster the motivation to live mindfully in the future. Stepping out through the second-floor door into the kazari garden and watering the plants sparks conversations with passersby."