Here’s What It Took to Revive a 100-Year-Old Home in the Mountains of Japan
Architect Reiichi Ikeda shored up the farmhouse’s structure while adding a contemporary kitchen, a tea room, and traditional stone, wood, and washi paper finishes.
Text by
Photos by
Yoshiro Masuda
The mountain town of Jinseki is located about a half-hour’s drive north of Fukuyama in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan. Set on a high plateau with a peak elevation of 2,300 feet, the area is dotted with traditional homes like this century-old residence, recently renovated by architect Reiichi Ikeda.
