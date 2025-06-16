No Metal or Glue Here: This Cabin in Bavaria Came Together With Interlocking Wood Pieces

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "The design of this cabin is based on a grid with approximately 80-centimeters of spacing. Adaptable in length and height, this design is applicable to diﬀerent variations—as with a two-story building in a family’s quaint orchard near Augsburg. The digitally manufactured wooden structure uses connections that don’t require glue or metal, and is completely dismountable.

"The building's distinctive shape emerged not only from the desire for a minimal footprint but also from constructive considerations. The seven-degree angle of the outward-tilted supports results in a wide overhang of the eaves, providing necessary shading for the large windows on the ground floor in summer and ensuring heat protection indoors. Additionally, the base of the wooden structure is protected from splashing water by the wide overhanging eaves.

"All wooden elements are made of untreated ash, and the exterior walls and room delimitations also serve as furniture. Throughout the building, the load-bearing structure is visible in the walls and ceilings.