They Pieced Together the Home of a Lifetime on a Mountain in the Middle of Seoul

Architect Wook Choi and artist Jinnie Seo slowly combined existing structures to create a compound that “brings together everything that defines the city—its mountains, fortress walls, and green spaces.”
Text by
Photos by
Not far from Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, a winding road climbs a forested hillside until it ends in a cul-de-sac at the top. The hum of traffic vanishes on the 10-minute drive, replaced by the songs of birds as we enter the neighborhood of Buam-dong. From here, high on Mount Inwang, you can see the ridges of Mounts Bugak and Bukhan unfold, their slopes dotted with modest houses. "My friends can’t believe it when I say I live in the mountains, right in the middle of the city," says artist Jinnie Seo with a laugh. "When it snows heavily, we’re completely cut off." What others might see as an inconvenient, isolated site feels like the perfect retreat for Jinnie and her husband, architect Wook Choi.

Published

Topics

Garden & LandscapesHome ToursDwell Magazine