There’s a Tropical Garden at the Heart of This Coastal Brick House in Brazil

Almost 30 years after first falling in love the coastline of Paraty, Brazil, Paulo and Teresa Endo finally built the home they had always dreamed of. Set on Costa Verde, halfway between Rio and São Paulo, Paraty is a UNESCO World Heritage site celebrated for its cobblestone streets, emerald mountains, and crystalline bays. For Paulo, a psychoanalyst, researcher, and associate professor at the University of São Paulo, the town’s true appeal lies in its local caiçara, quilombola, and Indigenous communities.