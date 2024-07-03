SubscribeSign In
Just Outside Paris, a Wild Home Wrapped in Mirrors Seeks €2.6M

Designed by Jacques-Émile Lecaron, the surrealist playground is packed with flowing forms and vibrant color.
Location: Clamart, France

Price: €2,600,000 (approximately $2,791,438 USD)

Architect: Jacques-Émile Lecaron

Year Built: 1974

Footprint: 3,659 square feet (four bedrooms)

Lot Size: 5,338 square feet

From the Agent: "This striking architectural ensemble consists of two adjoining houses designed by architect Jacques-Émile Lecaron: the Maison d’Acier, built in 1974, and the Maison Derrière le Miroir, renovated and connected to its neighbor in 2003. The first floor of the main home features a majestic reception area, offering an intimate space in deep colors. It comprises a living room with fireplace and mirrors, a second living room in an alcove with a 20-foot-high ceiling, a dining room that is wide open to the landscape, and a semi-open fitted kitchen whose undulations follow the curves of the facade. Designed as an extension, the Maison Derrière le Miroir (House Behind the Mirror) is accessible via a tube staircase, the reception area in the main house, and the garden. A pleasant roof terrace punctuated by a range of colorful features tops the house and offers panoramic views of the surrounding area and the forest."

This property is set on the edge of Meudon forest in the town of Clamart, which is 20 minutes by train from the south of Paris.

In the living room of the main house, a curved red sofa pops amidst tall walls of glass.

A large, cozy study awaits on the second level of the mirrored structure.

The two structures are connected by a lush garden and a private patio.

The two structures are connected by a lush garden and a private patio.

This property, located in Clamart, France, is currently listed for €2,600,000 (approximately $2,791,438 USD) by Architecture de Collection.

Dwell Staff
