Just Outside Paris, a Wild Home Wrapped in Mirrors Seeks €2.6M

From the Agent: "This striking architectural ensemble consists of two adjoining houses designed by architect Jacques-Émile Lecaron: the Maison d’Acier, built in 1974, and the Maison Derrière le Miroir, renovated and connected to its neighbor in 2003. The first floor of the main home features a majestic reception area, offering an intimate space in deep colors. It comprises a living room with fireplace and mirrors, a second living room in an alcove with a 20-foot-high ceiling, a dining room that is wide open to the landscape, and a semi-open fitted kitchen whose undulations follow the curves of the facade. Designed as an extension, the Maison Derrière le Miroir (House Behind the Mirror) is accessible via a tube staircase, the reception area in the main house, and the garden. A pleasant roof terrace punctuated by a range of colorful features tops the house and offers panoramic views of the surrounding area and the forest."