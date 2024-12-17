Frosted Windows at This Australian Home Hide the Interiors Just Enough
Project Details:
Location: Brunswick, Australia
Architect: Kart Projects / @kartprojects
Footprint: 1,635 square feet
Structural and Civil Engineer: StructEd
Photographer: Pier Carthew / @piercarthew
From the Architect: "House B, as it’s now known, was trapped and shaded by a mess of lean-to extensions accumulated over 60 years by its previous owners. The renovation for a young family sought to open up and bring light into a typical skinny terrace, taking advantage of a prominent corner site.
"Respectful of its heritage context and allowing the original terrace to maintain its prominence, the new extension dips down over the living spaces before rising at the back of the block. The side of the extension is defined by a translucent glass wall that brings light into the new living spaces, registering the blurry movements behind it while maintaining security and privacy from the street.
"Bedrooms and wet areas are split between the front heritage terrace for children and visitors, while the parents retreat to the new extension, elevated above the garage at the back of the block.
"Construction systems prioritized those which the owners could carry out themselves to minimize contracting out works or the need for specialist trades. Many materials were either repurposed; for example, the original bricks from the demolished section of the old house were cleaned on site and relaid. Other offcuts an materials were used in the final product to save on building costs and waste."
