Frosted Windows at This Australian Home Hide the Interiors Just Enough

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners.

Photographer: Pier Carthew / @piercarthew

From the Architect: "House B, as it’s now known, was trapped and shaded by a mess of lean-to extensions accumulated over 60 years by its previous owners. The renovation for a young family sought to open up and bring light into a typical skinny terrace, taking advantage of a prominent corner site.

"Respectful of its heritage context and allowing the original terrace to maintain its prominence, the new extension dips down over the living spaces before rising at the back of the block. The side of the extension is defined by a translucent glass wall that brings light into the new living spaces, registering the blurry movements behind it while maintaining security and privacy from the street.