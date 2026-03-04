Gardens Grow Inside and Out of This Wild Singapore Home
“Living here feels like being in a nature sanctuary,” says the owner of the sculptural concrete residence, which is surprisingly open to the tropical climate and creatures visiting from the neighboring forest reserve.
Text by
Photos by
Singapore’s tropical weather can sometimes be unbearable with extreme heat, glare, and humidity—which is why many residents construct air-conditioned boxes to hide in. But thoughtful architecture with sufficient shade and cross ventilation can provide comfort even on the hottest days—as this house by Yew Architects demonstrates.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published