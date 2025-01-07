This Renovated Family Cabin Feels Like It’s Hovering Above the Puget Sound

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Kingston, Washington

Structural Engineer: Joshua Welch Photographer: Rafael Soldi Photography / @rafaelsoldiphotography From the Architect: "Overlooking the Puget Sound near Kingston, Washington, this remodel reorients the house towards the horizon, allowing the panorama to wash into the home. It invites the sun, the storms, and the fog to the edge of the living room and offers a sense of total immersion within the landscape.

