This Renovated Family Cabin Feels Like It’s Hovering Above the Puget Sound

The kitchen, dining, and living spaces face a new band of windows lined with low-slung bench seating.
Project Details:

Location: Kingston, Washington

Architect: Studio PHH Architects / @studiophh

Footprint: 3,400 square feet

Builder: Sparrow Woodworks

Structural Engineer: Joshua Welch

Photographer: Rafael Soldi Photography / @rafaelsoldiphotography

From the Architect: "Overlooking the Puget Sound near Kingston, Washington, this remodel reorients the house towards the horizon, allowing the panorama to wash into the home. It invites the sun, the storms, and the fog to the edge of the living room and offers a sense of total immersion within the landscape.

"Opposite the setting, three strategic ‘nooks’ specifically designed for cooking, reading, and working form private-feeling spaces. Each is treated as an aperture towards the landscape and reaches towards it, all the while remaining carefully sheltered and protective."

Grace Bernard
