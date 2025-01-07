This Renovated Family Cabin Feels Like It’s Hovering Above the Puget Sound
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: Kingston, Washington
Architect: Studio PHH Architects / @studiophh
Footprint: 3,400 square feet
Builder: Sparrow Woodworks
Structural Engineer: Joshua Welch
Photographer: Rafael Soldi Photography / @rafaelsoldiphotography
From the Architect: "Overlooking the Puget Sound near Kingston, Washington, this remodel reorients the house towards the horizon, allowing the panorama to wash into the home. It invites the sun, the storms, and the fog to the edge of the living room and offers a sense of total immersion within the landscape.
"Opposite the setting, three strategic ‘nooks’ specifically designed for cooking, reading, and working form private-feeling spaces. Each is treated as an aperture towards the landscape and reaches towards it, all the while remaining carefully sheltered and protective."
Published
TopicsRenovationsHome Tours
Get the Renovations Newsletter
From warehouse conversions to rehabbed midcentury gems, to expert advice and budget breakdowns, the renovation newsletter serves up the inspiration you need to tackle your next project.