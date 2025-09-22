Winter Is Coming—and This $2.5M Cabin Is Right on Powder Mountain

SubscribeSign In
The ski-in, ski-out home is perched on the slopes of one of Utah’s world-famous winter sports destinations.
Location: 7825 E Horizon Run Road, Eden, Utah

Price: $2,575,000

Year Built: 2018

Architect: MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Footprint: 1,307 square feet (2 bedrooms, 3 baths)

From the Agent: "Experience the ultimate mountain lifestyle with Horizon Cabin, perched on the world-renowned Powder Mountain Ski Resort. Every inch of the cabin is a testament to intentional living, efficiently designed to accommodate both solo retreats and gatherings with friends or family. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the surrounding Wasatch Range, offering a visual connection to nature that photos simply cannot capture. There are two en suite bedrooms on the lower level with a third king-size bed in the loft."

The home is available move-in ready, complete with furniture.

The floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the resort were imported from Finland.

Future owners will have the opportunity to pick up a private membership to Powder Haven, which offers 2,700 acres of skiing terrain.

Perched on stilts above a rugged hillside, the property is part of a 650-home community.

