Winter Is Coming—and This $2.5M Cabin Is Right on Powder Mountain
Location: 7825 E Horizon Run Road, Eden, Utah
Price: $2,575,000
Year Built: 2018
Architect: MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
Footprint: 1,307 square feet (2 bedrooms, 3 baths)
From the Agent: "Experience the ultimate mountain lifestyle with Horizon Cabin, perched on the world-renowned Powder Mountain Ski Resort. Every inch of the cabin is a testament to intentional living, efficiently designed to accommodate both solo retreats and gatherings with friends or family. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the surrounding Wasatch Range, offering a visual connection to nature that photos simply cannot capture. There are two en suite bedrooms on the lower level with a third king-size bed in the loft."
7825 East Horizon Run Road in Eden, Utah, is currently listed for $2,575,000 by Heidi Webb, Range Realty.
