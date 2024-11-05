SubscribeSign In
11 Home Scents That Will Transform Your SpaceView 12 Photos

11 Home Scents That Will Transform Your Space

Pro tip: you don’t need to live in a French chateau to make your place smell like one.
Text by
View 12 Photos

More than any other sense, scent has the ability to instantly trigger memories, but it’s also great at transporting us to places we’ve never been—except in our imagination. When it comes to the home, it seems to be the most overlooked way to not just set a tone, but transport your guests somewhere entirely new, yet familiar.

Inspired by homes we’ve covered here at Dwell, the following candles, diffusers, and incense can help create the illusion you’re in a creaky old castle in the French countryside when you’re really in a cramped one-bedroom.

Here’s what to buy if you’re looking to conjure the vibe of a…

Riffing on local farmhouses, architects Patrick Walker and Elizabeth Demetriades covered the 4,000-square-foot house in rough-sawn red cedar and capped it with a standing-seam galvalume roof.

Riffing on local farmhouses, architects Patrick Walker and Elizabeth Demetriades covered the 4,000-square-foot house in rough-sawn red cedar and capped it with a standing-seam galvalume roof.

Northeast by DEHV Candles
Northeast by DEHV Candles
White Oak, Apple, Toasted Almond, Honey & Clovebud baking pies from your backyard apple trees. well-loved books. memories that bring joy in solitude. generations of tradition. a euphoric sense of belonging. warm. nostalgic. gourmand. The founders personal fav!  
Shop
Sunlight floods the interiors through the greenhouse volume.

Sunlight floods the interiors through the greenhouse volume.

Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme Candle
Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme Candle
Nordstrom
A richly scented, all-natural candle that's developed, mixed and hand poured in the founders' home in Los Angeles.  A resinous aroma of smoking Japanese cypress and jasmine petals. Warm and meditative, with an element of earthy spice notes and quiet, fresh moss.
Shop
Set across 990 acres of landscaped grounds and vineyards in Burgundy’s Beaujolais region, the 17th-century Château de La Chaize boasts elegant proportions based on the Golden Ratio.

Set across 990 acres of landscaped grounds and vineyards in Burgundy’s Beaujolais region, the 17th-century Château de La Chaize boasts elegant proportions based on the Golden Ratio.

Carrière Frères Winter Flower Candle
Carrière Frères Winter Flower Candle
Vegan. Made in France.   On a chilly afternoon, a steaming cup welcomes a comforting teatime break.
Shop
A one-foot-thick concrete retaining wall partially wraps the pool and garden area, which is set atop the lower level’s strong and flat roof.

A one-foot-thick concrete retaining wall partially wraps the pool and garden area, which is set atop the lower level’s strong and flat roof.

Astier de Villatte Hollywood Incense
Astier de Villatte Hollywood Incense
A new mythical fragrance rises over Sunset Boulevard: a delicate dusting of iris and patchouli leads us down the yellow brick road of Hollywood studios, blending with the sunny cedarwood, eucalyptus and vetiver scents of Southern California’s luxuriant vegetation.
Shop
Lights, sound, and projections transform the loft at night. Even the light switches are by Buster + Punch, a nod to Desna’s DJ equipment.

Lights, sound, and projections transform the loft at night. Even the light switches are by Buster + Punch, a nod to Desna’s DJ equipment.

Anecdote Vinyl Record Candle
Anecdote Vinyl Record Candle
Turn back time with this aromatic melody. Opening notes of bergamot, jasmine and amber are balanced with a soothing base of sandalwood and oud. The result is a scent that’s as subtle as it is bold.
Shop
The staircase alone!

The staircase alone!


Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint Germain Hourglass Diffuser
Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint Germain Hourglass Diffuser
Travel through time for an hour, exploring the olfactory ambiance of the Maison. This hourglass diffuser reinvents home fragrancing. Just turn it over and it gently diffuses its fragrance: mossy notes and blackcurrant leaves plus wood, flowers and spices.
Shop
Cozy!

Cozy!


Studio Stockhome Santalum Candle
Studio Stockhome Santalum Candle
Warming sichuan pepper leads you to a heart of rich sandalwood and aromatic cardamom, while soft amber provides an eternal glow. A calm and reflective scent reminiscent of an ancient temple.
Shop
Resting along the crest of a volcanic crater on the little-known island of Nisyros in the Aegean Sea, Villa Nemésis marries the mystique of ancient Greece with modern design.

Resting along the crest of a volcanic crater on the little-known island of Nisyros in the Aegean Sea, Villa Nemésis marries the mystique of ancient Greece with modern design.

A good rug.

A good rug.


San Soli Dark Cyprus Candle
San Soli Dark Cyprus Candle
Top: Lemon, Lavender, Citrus  Middle: Cypress, Pine, Galbanum  Base: Petit Grain, Clary Sage
Shop
Geoff and Joanna Mouming’s compact modern farmhouse is the first permanent structure at Yum Yum Farm in Wellman, Iowa. On the field that stretches out before it, organic vegetables will soon make attentive farmers of the Moumings. The benches on their entry porch were built by Geoff using a design plan by Aldo Leopold, the pioneering Iowa-born conservationist and writer whose spirit and thoughts seem to preside over the house.

Geoff and Joanna Mouming’s compact modern farmhouse is the first permanent structure at Yum Yum Farm in Wellman, Iowa. On the field that stretches out before

it, organic vegetables will soon make attentive farmers of the Moumings. The benches on their entry porch were built by Geoff using a design plan by Aldo Leopold, the pioneering Iowa-born conservationist and writer whose spirit and thoughts seem to preside over the house.

The home's inset doors and windows create shelter from inclement weather, and provide secluded covered areas for gathering. "The lighter wood used in the insets is recycled from a shed that used to belong to my grandfather,

The home's inset doors and windows create shelter from inclement weather, and provide secluded covered areas for gathering. "The lighter wood used in the insets is recycled from a shed that used to belong to my grandfather,

Trudon Fir Candle
Trudon Fir Candle
For Christmas, Trudon builds on the opulence of Versailles: more, it revives the balls and masquerades once held by Louis XV at the Château. At the heart of the festivities, anything becomes possible. The four scented candles convey a royal art de vivre.
Shop

We love the products we feature and hope you do, too. If you buy something through a link on the site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Looking for something else? Check out the rest of our holiday gift guides here.

a
Alana Hope Levinson
The Trend Times columnist. Exploring design fads in the age of doomscrolling.

Published

Topics

Shopping Guides

Get the Shop Newsletter

Smart shopping for the design obsessed. Find what you love in our expertly curated selection of finely crafted home, office, travel, and lifestyle products.