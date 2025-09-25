Mountains or Beach? This $2M Home in Portugal Has Access to Both

SubscribeSign In
The recently renovated residence is wrapped in soothing neutral tones, and it comes with a saltwater pool, solar panels, and a balcony for every bedroom.
Location: Murches, Alcabideche, Portugal

Price: €1,700,000 (approximately $1,981,813 USD)

Year Built: 1989

Renovation Date: 2024

Renovation Designers: Studio-LPP and Annelies De Rouck

Footprint: 2,045 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

From the Agent: "The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms across two levels, with an additional office that can function as a fourth bedroom thanks to the full bathroom right next door. Sustainability is a key focus in the home’s design, which includes cork spray insulation, brand-new energy-efficient windows, solar panels, and heat pumps for both the swimming pool and hot water. There’s also an electric vehicle charger. All appliances are brand new, selected for their energy efficiency and durability. The floors—a blend of local terra-cotta, Lioz stone, and oak parquet in the bedrooms—add warmth and natural beauty to the space. The front yard features drought-resistant plants, while the backyard includes an automated irrigation system for easy maintenance."

&nbsp;Set on the edge of Sintra-Cascais National Park, the home overlooks its verdant surroundings and provides easy access to hiking and Guincho Beach.

Each bedroom opens to its own balcony.

The backyard features a heated saltwater pool.

The converted garage is currently set up as a workshop and storage area.

This home in Murches, Alcabideche, Portugal, is currently listed for €1,700,000 by Annelies De Rouck.

