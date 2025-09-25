Mountains or Beach? This $2M Home in Portugal Has Access to Both

From the Agent: "The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms across two levels, with an additional office that can function as a fourth bedroom thanks to the full bathroom right next door. Sustainability is a key focus in the home’s design, which includes cork spray insulation, brand-new energy-efficient windows, solar panels, and heat pumps for both the swimming pool and hot water. There’s also an electric vehicle charger. All appliances are brand new, selected for their energy efficiency and durability. The floors—a blend of local terra-cotta, Lioz stone, and oak parquet in the bedrooms—add warmth and natural beauty to the space. The front yard features drought-resistant plants, while the backyard includes an automated irrigation system for easy maintenance."