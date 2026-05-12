Home Grown

Seven years ago, Oliver Friedheim was picking up a camper shell he had purchased on Facebook Marketplace when he drove past a piece of land in Thorndale, Texas, that caught his attention. It was midspring, the grass was an emerald green, and the sun was setting behind it. "It was this incredibly idyllic little gem that had a For Sale sign on the front of it," he recalls. He texted his wife, Jenna, a photo with the message "Imagine this." She texted back: "Why not?"

After purchasing the land, the couple spent five years living in a 34-foot camper trailer, braving outdoor showers, icicles forming inside during Texas’s 2021 freeze, and a grasshopper invasion that demolished Jenna’s first flower crop. When they were finally ready to build, Jenna approached Plural—an Austin architecture firm led by Josh Carel and Adelle York—after seeing their work on a rainwater-collection project at a local zoo. Oliver, who planned to build the home himself, had already drawn up plans for a simple, rectangular structure with a shed roof. "​​I sent them our plans and they really embraced it," says Jenna. The resulting 1,700-square-foot home is modest in scale, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, but architecturally ambitious—especially for a self-built home. The defining feature is a 10-foot cantilever on the south side, which was made possible through pre-manufactured trusses shipped to site ready to install. "How do you create something really special but do that in a way where a homeowner can build it?" says Carel. "That’s a really important piece of this project."

At the heart of the design was a desire to embrace the views. "We knew that we wanted to be able to sit in our living room and feel like we were outside," says Oliver. "Because of the way the landscape is around here and the changing seasons, every window in this place is a picture frame."

Inspired by nearby agrarian structures, Beamer Farm features a composition of windows on a flat corrugated metal facade in an arrangement that’s functional for residents on the inside but also evocative from the outside.

Still, it was essential that the home didn’t just become a simple glass box. "We wanted moments of nuance," says Carel. The key was pulling all functional elements—including the kitchen islands, cabinetry, and mechanical systems—away from the exterior walls, freeing them up for thoughtful window compositions. On the approach side of the site, the corrugated-metal roof material wraps down the north facade, creating a flat, weather-resistant plane on which Carel composed an arrangement of Marvin Elevate windows that reads almost like an abstract painting against the tree line. On the view side, Carel used mull kits provided by Marvin to connect standard Elevate windows into larger configurations, both vertically and horizontally, without studs or framing between them. A Marvin Ultimate door opens onto the patio, mirroring the windows’ narrow profiles.

The material palette for the exterior is informed by the orientation. Corrugated metal—the same material as the roof—wraps the north facade to buffer the weather, while Atlantic white cedar clads the protected south side and transitions into the ceiling inside. Over time, the exposed cedar will gray to match the tree trunks in the surrounding forest, while sheltered sections will retain their warm tone.