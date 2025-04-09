SubscribeSign In
For $900K, You Can Nab a Ray Kappe Condo in the Hollywood Hills

The historic two-story home has double-height windows, original wood paneling, and three separate patios.
Location: 3625 Fredonia Drive, #12, Los Angeles, California

Price: $899,000

Year Built: 1963

Architect: Ray Kappe

Footprint: 1,254 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "Two stories of glass, nine-foot ceilings, and spectacular views subsist in this Hollywood Hills condominium bordering Studio City designed by architect and educator Ray Kappe. The home measures 1,254 square feet, and each element of the living areas, bedrooms, and baths is masterfully planned, functional, stylish, and timeless. The neighborhood is close to dining and entertainment, and the home is freeway convenient to the studios, Valley, and all your favorite places in L.A. Soft story retrofitting is complete, the roofs are one year new, and the HOA dues cover the building’s earthquake and fire insurance, as well as a monthly contribution to the reserve, pool, and more. Rarely is such a true piece of Los Angeles midcentury-modern architecture offered at a price like this."

Famed architect Ray Kappe designed more than 100 residences over the course of his career.

The condo is located in a 12-unit building with access to a private pool.

The patio windows stretch from the floor of the first level to the ceiling of the second.

Despite its compact footprint, the home has three separate outdoor spaces. Shawn Bishop

Will Allstetter
