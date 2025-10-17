The Hollyhock House: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ode to California
Hollyhock House may be best known as Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Los Angeles and the city’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site, but if it weren’t for the vision and resolve of Aline Barnsdall, it might never have been realized.
The oil heiress met Wright in 1915 and asked him to design a theater. Four years later, she purchased a 36-acre site in East Hollywood for the project. As the design brief evolved to include a private home, artists’ residences, and a cinema, Barnsdall and her famously temperamental architect butted heads.
Wright was often away, overseeing the construction of Tokyo’s Imperial Hotel, so his son Lloyd, Rudolph Schindler, and later Richard Neutra added their own contributions. When Barnsdall fired the elder Wright in 1921, the arts complex was only partly realized, but the centerpiece of the site was the main house, laid out around a courtyard and pool, along with two guest residences. In 1927, Barnsdall donated the structures and just under 12 acres to the City of Los Angeles as a public art park.
More than a century after Hollyhock’s creation, exhibitions by contemporary artists like Janna Ireland, Adam Silverman, and Louise Bonnet, and a new native garden by Terremoto are "the through line that keeps the house alive," says director and curator Abbey Chamberlain Brach.
All photos courtesy City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs
Project Credits:
Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright
Landscape Architect (since 2024): Terremoto / @terremoto_landscape
Historic restoration and preservation: Project Restore / @projectrestorela
The Barnsdall Art Park’s facilities, including Hollyhock House, are owned by the City of Los Angeles, operated by the Department of Cultural Affairs, and maintained by the Department of Recreation and Parks and the Department of General Services / @barnsdallpark @hollyhockhouse.
