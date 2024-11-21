Sliders, Skylights, and a Clerestory: This Family’s New Addition Is Suffused With Light

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Designer: "In the heart of East Melbourne, Holland House balances preservation and innovation. Spearheaded by designer David Noordhoff, the project breathes new life into a single-story home, blending the character of the original dwelling with contemporary elements designed to meet the evolving needs of a growing family.

"Erin and Julien, a young couple with a vision for a modernized living space, entrusted their home’s transformation to David, who was embarking on his inaugural solo project. The existing house only had one previous owner, and though it possessed a certain charm of its own, demanded substantial updates to cater to the couple’s lifestyle and future family plans.

"David’s design philosophy centered on preserving the essence of the original structure while redefining its relationship with the surroundings. A key challenge lay in breaking down compartmentalized spaces and reintroducing openness to a home plagued by outdated finishes and a lack of connection to the outdoors.