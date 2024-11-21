Sliders, Skylights, and a Clerestory: This Family’s New Addition Is Suffused With Light
Project Details:
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Designer: David Noordhoff / @dn.archid
Footprint: 1,800 square feet
Architect of Record: Freeman Group Architects
Builder: Strangio Builders
Structural Engineer: Chetin Altundal
Photographer: Jade Cantwell / @jjjjade
From the Designer: "In the heart of East Melbourne, Holland House balances preservation and innovation. Spearheaded by designer David Noordhoff, the project breathes new life into a single-story home, blending the character of the original dwelling with contemporary elements designed to meet the evolving needs of a growing family.
"Erin and Julien, a young couple with a vision for a modernized living space, entrusted their home’s transformation to David, who was embarking on his inaugural solo project. The existing house only had one previous owner, and though it possessed a certain charm of its own, demanded substantial updates to cater to the couple’s lifestyle and future family plans.
"David’s design philosophy centered on preserving the essence of the original structure while redefining its relationship with the surroundings. A key challenge lay in breaking down compartmentalized spaces and reintroducing openness to a home plagued by outdated finishes and a lack of connection to the outdoors.
"The transformative addition, featuring a striking large corner window, became the linchpin of this project. It seamlessly bridges the indoors and outdoors, transforming the interiors with an influx of natural light and a connection to the surrounding garden. The color palette ensures a harmonious coexistence of old and new, providing a unified visual expression throughout the residence.
"The Holland House is not merely a renovation; it’s a narrative of growth and longevity. As Erin and Julien’s family expanded during the design process, the home evolved to accommodate their changing needs. The repurposed old structure now houses private sectors, while the designer’s addition provides the extra space and openness crucial to the couple’s vision."
