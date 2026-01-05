In Iceland, a Lakeside Retreat Rhymes With the Landscape

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Nestled in a secluded valley in southwest Iceland, this holiday home is situated on a site defined by untouched natural vegetation, including mountain birch, heather, and grass. The terrain slopes gently southward and borders a large lake, offering dramatic views across the water toward distant mountains.

"The architectural composition is organized around a long, horizontal volume aligned with the natural contour lines of the site. This main wing features an almost flat roof covered in moss, blending the structure into the surrounding landscape. Perpendicular to this form, a taller volume with a pitched zinc roof rises as a contrasting element. A freestanding outbuilding houses a sauna and storage, also topped with zinc roofing. All facades are clad in untreated vertical larch paneling, designed to weather naturally over time and integrate seamlessly with the Icelandic environment. The southern-facing living spaces and bedrooms are oriented toward sweeping views of the lake and mountains, while a long internal corridor ties all functions together. Along the northern side of this corridor lie the entrance, bathrooms, and storage areas. Given the harsh Icelandic climate, particular attention has been paid to designing terraces that create sheltered outdoor spaces regardless of wind direction, enabling year-round use.

"The interior is clad in untreated aspen paneling, imparting a calm and natural character. Floors are finished with concrete tiles and underfloor heating, ensuring both comfort and resilience in the Nordic climate. Ceilings alternate between timber panelling and acoustic stretch fabric, balancing warmth and acoustic performance.