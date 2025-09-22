This Trio of Hole-in-the-Ground Homes in Moldova Is Serving Hobbit

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

"The cabins draw inspiration from the mythic image of hobbit dwellings. Each structure is partly buried in the ground and topped with a green roof, so that the forms read as gentle landforms rather than conventional buildings. This earth-sheltering approach improves thermal stability, reduces energy loss, and visually restores the terrain. Domed profiles strengthen the sense of protection, while panoramic glazing opens each cabin towards the water.

From the Architect: "Moldovan architecture practice LH47 ARCH has completed Hobbit Wake Houses, a trio of small, earth-sheltered rental cabins built within the country’s first wake park, near the village of Panăşești. Positioned on a quiet, previously unused lakeside stretch, the project transforms overlooked land into a secluded retreat where architecture blends seamlessly into the landscape.

"At the heart of the project is an investigation of nearly forgotten rural techniques. Instead of synthetic insulation, the walls are packed with straw bales—once widespread in Moldova’s villages—and finished with layers of clay-and-straw plaster, protected with a lime wash. Simple as they appear, these methods create a self-regulating microclimate: the clay absorbs excess humidity and releases it when the air becomes dry, while straw naturally provides insulation.The timber frames, crafted by local specialists, further reduce the carbon footprint compared to steel or concrete. Roofs are layered with soil and fixed in place using a mesh system designed by LH47, so grasses gradually cover the surfaces and return the cabins to the landscape as living mounds.



"‘During the construction we faced a number of challenges that required creative problem-solving,’ says Serghei Mirza, founder of LH47. ‘Working with clay, straw, and wooden frames meant relying on knowledge that isn’t widely used anymore. Some details had to be adapted on-site to make them stronger and more practical. Floors and foundations were prefabricated in sections and assembled outdoors, which simplified construction but demanded precise coordination. The green roofs were the most ambitious element—we developed special nets to hold the soil so that over time the grass will grow, allowing the houses to fully blend into the natural environment.’"



"Inside, the celebration of craft continues. Beds, kitchens, and timber fittings were handmade by local workshop Lemnaria, while ceramic artist Eugenia Burlacenco created bespoke lighting and decorative details. No two interiors are identical: variations in mirrors, shelves, or kitchen furniture recall the improvisational quality of vernacular craft and ensure a sense of individuality in each cabin.