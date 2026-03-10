How Much Did That House Actually Cost to Build? A Shelter Magazine May or May Not Tell You

Open up a copy of House & Garden’s January 1980 issue and you’ll find an array of inviting spaces across the feature well. Even accounting for trends that no longer appeal—dizzying floral prints, for instance—there’s something for everybody: a "wide-open country kitchen for sharing all the good things" in a California mountain home that "epitomizes informality"; two converted barns featuring "sand-toned furniture and pottery, uncurtained windows, and softly polished floors"; and an apartment overlooking San Francisco Bay, filled with plants and clever space-saving touches. What you won’t find, for the most part, are price tags. To get any information about what all of this costs, you’ll have to flip to the back, to page 136, in the shopping section. Even then, don’t even dream of list prices for the homes themselves, nor the all-in cost of renovations. There are some money-minded offerings: a guide to transforming a boxy postwar apartment using $450 worth of flush doors, for instance, and a feature on a passive-solar house constructed for $21.30 a square foot. But even that budget-conscious kind of content disappeared by the mid-1980s, the result of a deliberate effort to upscale the publication by focusing on glamorous estates around the world. Dollar signs vanished; gone was the shopping section. And as we all know—honey, if you have to ask, you can’t afford it. Magazines have long had a complicated relationship with money. Often, and particularly since the second half of the 20th century, they’ve dealt in dreams and aspirations—and that’s perhaps especially true of shelter magazines. The genre dedicated to architecture, interior design, and homes generally treats budgets with discretion, which is ironic, considering that whatever else they may be, in America, for many, houses are first and foremost assets.

This wasn’t always the case. Early shelter-magazine editors were often frank about costs, and part of their mission was, in fact, educating consumers about the financial aspects of homeownership. Take Ethel Power, editor of House Beautiful from 1922 to 1933, America’s original and now longest continually published shelter magazine, founded in 1896. Under Power, the magazine championed middle- and upper-middle-class homes that were relatively modest compared with, say, turn-of-the-century mansions. She was more interested in Cape Cod–style houses that dispensed with accommodations for live-in help. And the publication often tackled such topics as construction costs. One article in September 1928 got brutally honest: "How We Built Our $18,000 House for $28,500." (A tale as old as time: "The walls were the only large item that stayed within the estimate.") Fantasy, by its very nature, is vulnerable to intrusions of reality. But other than larks like this, the publication didn’t consistently publish specific houses and their all-in prices; "What you do have is a concern for understanding budgets, understanding how to talk to your architect, understanding how to talk to your electrician and your plumber," explains Kathleen James-Chakraborty, a historian of modern architecture and professor at University College Dublin.

Elizabeth Gordon, who held the reins at House Beautiful from 1941 to 1964, was also dedicated to educating and therefore empowering her readers. "She emerged very early in her career as an advocate for the homebuyer," explains Monica Penick, author of Tastemaker: Elizabeth Gordon, "House Beautiful," and the Postwar American Home. Gordon coauthored a book in 1937 titled More House for Your Money. During her tenure at House Beautiful, Gordon was dedicated to the notion that good design didn’t necessarily require unlimited money, and she wanted to help consumers make savvy choices. Articles often included prices for featured objects, and coverage of the magazine’s Pace Setter House program, which annually showcased cutting-edge, House Beautiful–approved builds, typically included cost information. Gordon also oversaw the magazine during a serious housing crisis that ran through the war and into the early 1950s—a result of the Great Depression and wartime supply constraints choking out new builds—which made cost a topic of national concern and conversation. By the 1980s, though, matters were very different. For one thing, the magazine business itself was in a very different place, after years of competing with TV. The heyday of mass-market publications had long since passed—the weekly editions of The Saturday Evening Post and Life were dead by the early 1970s, for example. There was a good deal more media segmentation, more pressure to pick a lane and stick to it. The culture had shifted, too. America found itself in a torrid affair with the very notion of wealth. No more cardigan-wearing Jimmy Carter telling everybody to turn their thermostats down; the country embraced the California movie star with his promises about morning in America and trickle-down economics. Hence the era saw the cultural dominance of the glamorous magazine publisher Condé Nast with its long-standing motto of "class not mass," executed in the glossy pages of Vogue and Vanity Fair. In shelter magazines specifically, the 1981–1982 recession took a toll on the middle of the market: "It is apparent that magazines catering to the upper end of the category did well, as did the lower end," Martin Filler, then an editor at House & Garden, told Magazine Age in October 1984. And so House & Garden, for instance, saw a stark rebrand and turned into something much more upscale, deliberately shedding a significant chunk of its readership in the process. The changes were also inspired by the desire to chase the most successful shelter magazine of the day: Architectural Digest, which exploded from a relatively small, L.A.-based trade journal (founded in 1920) into a symbol of the lavish 1980s under the editorship of Paige Rense. Forget the purposefully modest New England colonials and even the prosperous postwar ranches; the industry was trending resolutely toward lavish fantasy spaces featuring the penthouses and country homes of celebrities and other wealthy individuals. Every page was soaked in money—but conspicuously light on dollar signs.

Of course, part of the delicacy around price tags is simple logistics: Editors need houses to feature, and that means willing participants. Even the most conspicuous consumers don’t necessarily want to put the final dollar amount out there—take current day influencers who offer complete breakdowns of their outfits that require a third party to calculate the total cost. And famously, there is a long American tradition of reticence among the wealthy to discuss finances in any specific way in public—the ultimate faux pas. But today there are other influences at work. There’s a tension at the heart of the shelter genre, pinpointed by professor Susan Fraiman, "reaching back to the nineteenth century and continuing to this day, between practical, cost-saving advice—including suggestions for clever do-it-yourself projects—and, on the contrary, depictions of exquisite objects and upscale spaces, which cater shamelessly to fantasies of wealth, status, and leisure." And fantasy, by its very nature, is vulnerable to intrusions of reality. For instance: people. "The ideal room in Shelter-Mag Land is unpeopled—stark, impervious, and preternaturally still," wrote critic Terry Castle in the Atlantic in 2006. "My position has always been that when readers look at an interior, part of the enjoyment is actively projecting themselves into it," Rense told the New York Times in 1996. "If the people are shown too prominently it shuts the reader out." Clearly money is a problem, too, and high numbers threaten to jolt the regular reader right out of their reverie. That’s not to say that shelter magazines adopted a total code of silence on prices in the boom-boom 1980s. House Beautiful maintained robust shopping sections as well as a recurring feature on "Decorating at Retail." Country Living, an up-and-comer at the time specializing in Americana, ran a monthly "Real Estate Sampler," which featured farmhouses, Victorians, and other homes of interest: "To give you an idea of what’s available, here’s an enticing sampling of great properties from around the country." As editor Rachel Newman told Magazine Age in September 1984, "We started it as a filler, and now we can’t take it out." (To this day, the magazine includes a similar feature.)

Metropolitan Home was particularly frank about money. (Originally Apartment Life, launched in 1969, the magazine rebranded in 1981, as the baby boomers matured, accumulated more capital, and upgraded.) "People are always saying to me: ‘You must live in a wonderful place,’" opens Dorothy Kalins’s editor’s letter in the April 1986 issue. "I know just what they’re picturing: a swank penthouse knee deep in Chinese vases and a view that goes on forever. Something out of—Architectural Digest. I laugh. The reason our staff does such a fine job putting together this magazine is that we live pretty much the way you do." (Kalins went on to admit that she has to move a couple of bikes out of the way to get to her filing cabinet, so she can do her taxes.) And so the magazine had a front-of-the-book column dedicated to celebrity home sales, with prices, and an issue might contain a guide to the pros and cons of refinancing or a feature on "Great Little Houses" with price per square foot. There’s something endearingly yuppieish about the desire for nice stuff and the unashamedness in turning over the price tag to assess the damage. The magazine was self-aware about it, too: The August 1986 issue featured a playful listicle labeled "Yuppie Laments," with the text "So you didn’t buy Biedermeier 10 years ago. You passed up a Marseilles bedspread for $15 at a tag sale. The nearly new Noguchi lamp you gave to the cleaning lady popped up in the Museum of Modern Art—and now you’re kicking yourself." Then came the 2000s, which were good times for the shelter business. Dwell launched then, at the front edge of what turned out to be a tidal wave: A San Francisco Chronicle piece consulted the National Directory of Magazines and found "the number of shelter magazines increased by 57 percent between 2002 and 2007, from 148 to 233 titles. Nearly half of those—110 titles—were added from 2005 to 2006. It seemed that you could tack the word ‘Living’ to the end of any magazine and have a viable publication, and there was no segment too small." (Hence Men’s Health Living and O at Home.)

An overall cultural turn toward the comforts of domesticity after 9/11 worked in titles’ favor, for one thing—in a scary world, at least your home could be cozy. But even more important was the real estate boom. Suddenly, house prices were a nationwide obsession. "Newspapers launched whole sections devoted to homes or real estate, and in the United States, the housing boom led to the creation of an entire TV channel devoted to housing: HGTV," reports Nobel-winning economist Robert J. Shiller in Irrational Exuberance, his account of the bubble. When House Hunters first premiered in 1999, it dealt in generalities and didn’t get specific about listing prices or what owners finally paid. According to Daniel McGinn’s House Lust (published in 2008, just as the market was imploding and taking the entire global economy down with it), that frustrated Beth Burke when she took over as HGTV’s head of programming. So she called the producers and asked why: "They said, ‘People don’t really like to say the price of the house.’… So I said, ‘If they won’t say the prices of the houses, they won’t be on the show.’" They added the prices, and the ratings started to climb. Suddenly cable was awash in shows like My House Is Worth What? and Flip This House. There’s something endearingly yuppieish about the desire for nice stuff and the unashamedness in turning over the price tag to assess the damage. It wasn’t just TV, either. 2004 saw the birth of The Hunt, the long-running New York Times real estate column marked by "remarkable candor about personal finances," as a July 2025 piece put it. And, yes, traditional shelter magazines got in on the game. Architectural Digest, for instance, featured luxurious estates for sale around the world, selected by its editors. In 2005, inspired by the success of the shopping-focused title Lucky, Condé Nast launched Domino (now owned by Recurrent Ventures, Dwell’s parent company), which, alongside its distinctive and beloved aesthetic sensibility, was more open about helping connect readers with things they might want to purchase.

Then came the 2008 recession, which was unsurprisingly hard on the shelter magazine business and continues to haunt the housing market. But even worse for the media business, the economic bust coincided with the rise of the internet, which would absolutely decimate ad sales and transform the industry beyond recognition. Nowadays, among the survivors, there seems to be a bit more of a willingness to own up to costs, because, like in the early 1940s, the American housing market is in crisis. The fantasy is much, much harder to sustain, especially as magazines compete with social networks that provide every last detail and a helpful link to purchase—as well as "dupes" available at much lower prices. Dwell has dabbled in price transparency over the years and launched the contemporary Budget Breakdown column in 2018 and the annual Money Issue in 2023, which get specific about achieving good design on a wide variety of budgets. And, too, the first and primary place most readers will encounter a shelter magazine is via its digital channels, where brands are often quite frank about specific products and their price points, thanks to the increasing importance of affiliate marketing to media companies’ bottom lines. And yet, even today, if you flip through the physical, printed pages of the shelter magazines—House Beautiful, Architectural Digest, and, yes, Dwell—you’ll see many pages without explicit price tags. But the context has shifted. Back in the day, it generally required putting forth a little effort to find out what a particular property ultimately sold for, whether via a trip to the county clerk’s office, reading somebody’s reporting, or at least doing a confidential lean at a cocktail party. Now, we have access to an unprecedented amount of information. We’ve all seen a million episodes of House Hunters and fumed our way through editions of The Hunt. And then, of course, there’s Zillow, a platform that has millennials so firmly by the throat that it’s been the subject of a Saturday Night Live skit. Once upon a time, the lack of prices in shelter magazines was about the importance of not shattering the aspirational illusion, with a little side of discretion on the part of those who agreed to have their homes featured. Nowadays, there’s just no way to suspend disbelief.