A Glass Staircase and Striking Rear Facade Define This Family Home in Minnesota
When a home is designed to sit within the landscape and invite nature inside, the way the views are framed is just as important as the architecture itself. This was certainly the case with Orchard Creek Hillside, a new-build home for a family of five in Orono, Minnesota. Designed by Everson Architect, the home is defined by striking, minimalist forms and punctuated by vast expanses of glass that dissolve the boundaries between inside and out and frame views of the surrounding wetlands.
"I’ve heard people say the home looks like something you would find in California, Arizona, or Florida," says architect Tommy Everson. "The way we configured it—tucked into the hillside—it’s nestled within nature. It’s all about the expansive use of space and views."
From the front, the home appears to be a modest, single-level dwelling, with a low profile and an elegantly minimal design language. From the rear, however, the true scale is revealed—two stories set into the hillside with a facade constructed almost entirely of windows and glass doors. "The homeowners didn’t want to draw a lot of attention with a grand entry," says Everson. "Instead, they reserved the grandiose gesture for the back of the house."
With such abundant glazing used throughout—from soaring floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors, to picture windows that artfully frame views—specifying a product that would complement the ambitious design vision was essential.
Everson chose to work with Kolbe Windows & Doors, and was particularly attracted to the clean lines of the VistaLuxe Collection WD LINE, which features large expanses of glass framed by a durable aluminum exterior and warm timber interior. "The large glass openings with narrow framing give the home a museum quality," explains Everson. "The windows become the artwork and draw you into the dynamic views."
Nearly every room in the home features operable windows and exterior doors designed by Kolbe. Not only does the fenestration facilitate effortless indoor/outdoor living, but it floods the interior with natural light. The north-facing windows at the front of the home allow a calming, indirect light in; while the south-facing windows at the rear that overlook the pool bring in ample direct light that emphasizes the resort-style feeling of the home.
Informed by the owner’s love of spas and health clubs, the entire lower level is conceived as a resort-like entertaining space, complete with a wellness zone and bar. Kolbe’s VistaLuxe AL multi-slide doors separate the interior living space from the pool area, and can be opened up entirely to offer a seamless experience between the interior and exterior spaces. Even when the doors are closed, the slim black frames offer minimal visual disruption and allow the spectacular views to take center stage.
Everson also worked with Kolbe and Gordon James Construction & Development to craft a number of custom features for the property, including the walnut timber front door. This elegantly understated entrance is flanked by a nine-foot-tall window that offers a glimpse of the interior when outside, and embraces views of the landscape when inside.
"The windows are a huge part of this house," says Jeremy Thompson, senior project manager with Gordon James Construction & Development. "And, Kolbe met the balance of the design that was needed to make the project work."
The exterior of the home is defined by the undulating, white stucco band that artfully frames the floor-to-ceiling glazing on the main floor then wraps down and around the multi-slide doors on the lower level. Clerestory windows in the great room on the main floor run below the top edge of the band, with the dark framing echoing the linear language and elevating the architectural signature.
Similarly, the signature interior features are predominantly defined by the large swathes of glass throughout. Take, for example, the south-facing floating glass staircase. The glazing here—which runs over two levels and offers sweeping views over the wetlands and pool area—is contrasted with a charcoal two-story chimney, giving the stair a sense of weightlessness.
"You are surrounded by glass and hardly notice anything other than the views because of the minimal window framing," says Everson. "Kolbe’s windows are a huge part of achieving that experience."
Project Credits:
Architect: Everson Architect
Interior Designer: Nada Bibi Interior Design
Developer & Builder: Gordon James Construction & Development
Windows & Doors Showroom: Kolbe Gallery Twin Cities
Windows & Doors Manufacturer: Kolbe Windows & Doors
Photographer: Spacecrafting
