A Minnesota Home Is Carefully Inserted Into the Gently Rolling Hillside
Partner Story
In eastern Minnesota’s West Lakeland Township, an architecturally driven community in an idyllic rural setting caught the attention of Tennessee residents relocating to the Midwest to be closer to family. Engaging Minneapolis-based PKA Architecture, they bought into the community, and began the process of designing a new home with the express desire that it be set into the land—not on it.
The prairie where the home is sited includes diverse views of heritage oak trees, ponds, and wildlife—making connection to the landscape a central design goal. "The site context is quite amazing," says PKA Architecture managing principal Kristine Anderson. The design team and clients both drew inspiration from the natural colors and seasonal variability of the surrounding landscape. "The new home was set in a landscape that changes throughout the seasons—of green and earth tones," says Anderson.
When designing the home, the PKA Architecture team carefully considered the client’s affinity for midcentury architecture. "We wanted to project a low profile, with strong horizontal lines and indoor/outdoor connections," says architect and project manager Tammy Angaran. Nestled into the hillside, the home was designed with simple volumes, all clustered around an autocourt, similar to a farm homestead—a nod to the agricultural history of the site.
With the landscape’s gentle hills, wetlands, and wildlife providing inspiration for the home’s design, window selection and placement was critically important to foster connection with the natural surroundings. "Windows and doors were placed both to create a compelling composition on each facade, but also to ensure that daylighting and view goals were met," shares Angaran.
Turning to Andersen, the PKA Architecture team selected 400 Series windows, E-Series sliding and hinged doors, and 100 Series windows at bathroom/wet room locations. "The windows became the element that connected the clear loves of the site—the view, air, sun, landscape, and the night sky," says Angaran.
While they love many elements of their new home, the clients enjoy most having "a home with the ultimate view," says Anderson. They find joy in being able to spot wildlife like Sandhill cranes and herons from their home—and even catch glimpses of the occasional hot air balloon. These moments of interaction with nature would not be possible without carefully-considered windows acting as apertures to the landscape. "Whether it was a specifically placed window to capture an amazing oak tree, or a bank of windows to capture the landscape of the savanna, the windows’ flexibility allowed us to highlight the surroundings in a meaningful and purposeful way," reflects Anderson.
