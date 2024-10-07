A Minnesota Home Is Carefully Inserted Into the Gently Rolling Hillside

In eastern Minnesota’s West Lakeland Township, an architecturally driven community in an idyllic rural setting caught the attention of Tennessee residents relocating to the Midwest to be closer to family. Engaging Minneapolis-based PKA Architecture, they bought into the community, and began the process of designing a new home with the express desire that it be set into the land—not on it.

The clients wished to build their home with resilient materials which referenced the agricultural history of the land and blended in with the natural colors and textures of the surrounding landscape.

The prairie where the home is sited includes diverse views of heritage oak trees, ponds, and wildlife—making connection to the landscape a central design goal. "The site context is quite amazing," says PKA Architecture managing principal Kristine Anderson. The design team and clients both drew inspiration from the natural colors and seasonal variability of the surrounding landscape. "The new home was set in a landscape that changes throughout the seasons—of green and earth tones," says Anderson.



The home’s exterior materiality is a tapestry of corrugated metal, cedar, and brick.

When designing the home, the PKA Architecture team carefully considered the client’s affinity for midcentury architecture. "We wanted to project a low profile, with strong horizontal lines and indoor/outdoor connections," says architect and project manager Tammy Angaran. Nestled into the hillside, the home was designed with simple volumes, all clustered around an autocourt, similar to a farm homestead—a nod to the agricultural history of the site.



"The concept for this home was really to create a ‘loft-like’ space contained within very simple volumes," architect Tammy Angaran explains. The open floor plan and ten-foot ceilings help create the loft-like feel of the space.

The home’s striking kitchen features luxe brass fixtures and custom integrated cabinet hardware.

400 Series windows from Andersen frame mature trees and rolling hills. "In many locations, windows were grouped together, allowing us to create expansive openings and also provide operability where desired," shares Angaran.

With the landscape’s gentle hills, wetlands, and wildlife providing inspiration for the home’s design, window selection and placement was critically important to foster connection with the natural surroundings. "Windows and doors were placed both to create a compelling composition on each facade, but also to ensure that daylighting and view goals were met," shares Angaran.

Turning to Andersen, the PKA Architecture team selected 400 Series windows, E-Series sliding and hinged doors, and 100 Series windows at bathroom/wet room locations. "The windows became the element that connected the clear loves of the site—the view, air, sun, landscape, and the night sky," says Angaran.

Spread over 4,000 square feet, the home includes two bedrooms, and three and a half bathrooms. "With the ten-foot ceilings, we wanted windows that could extend to the ceiling to emphasize the loft-like nature of the main spaces," says Angaran.

The serene primary bath features Andersen 100 Series windows, made of durable Fibrex. "This allowed us to place the windows in a wet environment without concern," Angaran says.

"Careful thought was placed to enhance the view from the inside out," says Anderson. Whether framing specific savanna trees through carefully placed windows, or capturing panoramic views by implementing expansive groups of windows, the home’s design tactfully optimizes views.

"The views from the home allow for an amazing sight of light, sun, and weather, enhancing the senses and the pleasure that it brings the clients in their new home," says Anderson.