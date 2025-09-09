This $5M Boulder Home Is Nestled in a Rocky Mountain Meadow

From the Agent: "Few locations on Earth offer such strikingly contrasting yet equally breathtaking perspectives—a view of the sun rising over the prairies, and also of glorious sunsets over the snow-capped peaks. The property is large enough, and the house sufficiently isolated from public roads, to feel serene, natural, and wild, yet it is ten minutes from downtown Boulder. (The property has two distinct access roads, leading to two desirable parts of town.) The house is an inspiring and award-winning work of architecture. Stephen Dynia, the home’s architect, has become renowned for such remarkable buildings as the Jackson Hole Performing Arts Center. Bright and airy, the structure affords seamless continuity between interior spaces and the magnificent natural setting. The materials are warm and natural—rusted steel, wood—while the lines are elegant and simple."

