SubscribeSign In
This $5M Boulder Home Is Nestled in a Rocky Mountain MeadowView 13 Photos

This $5M Boulder Home Is Nestled in a Rocky Mountain Meadow

Architect Stephen Dynia prioritized natural materials and sustainable building strategies as he designed the award-winning dwelling set on 35 acres.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 334 Wild Horse Circle, Boulder, Colorado

Price: $5,000,000

Year Built: 2009

Architect: Stephen Dynia

Footprint: 2,700 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 35 Acres

From the Agent: "Few locations on Earth offer such strikingly contrasting yet equally breathtaking perspectives—a view of the sun rising over the prairies, and also of glorious sunsets over the snow-capped peaks. The property is large enough, and the house sufficiently isolated from public roads, to feel serene, natural, and wild, yet it is ten minutes from downtown Boulder. (The property has two distinct access roads, leading to two desirable parts of town.) The house is an inspiring and award-winning work of architecture. Stephen Dynia, the home’s architect, has become renowned for such remarkable buildings as the Jackson Hole Performing Arts Center. Bright and airy, the structure affords seamless continuity between interior spaces and the magnificent natural setting. The materials are warm and natural—rusted steel, wood—while the lines are elegant and simple."

Read more on Dwell

Stephen Dynia designed the Boulder home with a focus on natural materials, sustainable building strategies, and showcasing the surrounding landscape.

Stephen Dynia designed the Boulder home with a focus on natural materials, sustainable building strategies, and showcasing the surrounding landscape.

The Rocky Mountain Institute consulted thorough the design process to help limit the ecological impact of the home.&nbsp;

The Rocky Mountain Institute consulted thorough the design process to help limit the ecological impact of the home. 

This $5M Boulder Home Is Nestled in a Rocky Mountain Meadow - Photo 3 of 12 -
The hillside home is positioned so that, compared to downtown Boulder, it receives an extra hour and a half of sunlight in the winter.

The hillside home is positioned so that, compared to downtown Boulder, it receives an extra hour and a half of sunlight in the winter.

This $5M Boulder Home Is Nestled in a Rocky Mountain Meadow - Photo 5 of 12 -
This $5M Boulder Home Is Nestled in a Rocky Mountain Meadow - Photo 6 of 12 -
This $5M Boulder Home Is Nestled in a Rocky Mountain Meadow - Photo 7 of 12 -
This $5M Boulder Home Is Nestled in a Rocky Mountain Meadow - Photo 8 of 12 -
Back in the ’60s, geographer&nbsp;Gilbert White&nbsp;consolidated this tract of land into one property, and it’s since been passed&nbsp; down through a line of stewards who have cared for the local environment.&nbsp;

Back in the ’60s, geographer Gilbert White consolidated this tract of land into one property, and it’s since been passed  down through a line of stewards who have cared for the local environment. 

200 feet from the house sits a separate studio that can function as guest quarters or an office.

200 feet from the house sits a separate studio that can function as guest quarters or an office.

This $5M Boulder Home Is Nestled in a Rocky Mountain Meadow - Photo 11 of 12 -
This $5M Boulder Home Is Nestled in a Rocky Mountain Meadow - Photo 12 of 12 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.