Designer Jennifer Siegal Is Selling her Modular Venice Beach House for $3M
Location: 939 Indiana Avenue, Venice, California
Price: $2,995,000
Designer: Jennifer Siegal
Year Built: 2016
Footprint: 2,950 square feet (five bedrooms, five baths) (includes ADU)
Lot Size: 0.11 acres
From the Agent: "This award-winning property is a trifecta of high design, livability, and ecological sensitivity. Low-profile, and surrounded by mature landscaping, the main house rises from a one-story entrance to a third-floor roof deck barely visible from the street. The first floor of the main house connects living, dining, kitchen, and play spaces with a generous outdoor patio, pool, and garden. Upstairs, the primary suite runs the length of the building, with ten-foot-three-inch ceilings and well-placed skylights and windows to capture views and ocean breezes. A Japanese soaking tub and steam shower round out the spa experience. A sculptural steel tower wrapped in polycarbonate panels provides vertical circulation, and a counterpoint to the horizontality of the lower levels, connecting to panoramic views at the top. Locally sourced materials, reclaimed lumber, passive cooling strategies, a high-efficiency woodburning stove, and a rainwater collection system affirm a commitment to environmental consciousness. In back, the two-story guesthouse ADU has two separate units, each with its own kitchen and bath, providing numerous options for rental income, home office, and guest accommodations."
939 Indiana Avenue in Venice, California, is currently listed for $2,995,000 by Brian Linder of Compass via The Value of Architecture.
