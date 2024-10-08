Designer Jennifer Siegal Is Selling her Modular Venice Beach House for $3M

From the Agent: "This award-winning property is a trifecta of high design, livability, and ecological sensitivity. Low-profile, and surrounded by mature landscaping, the main house rises from a one-story entrance to a third-floor roof deck barely visible from the street. The first floor of the main house connects living, dining, kitchen, and play spaces with a generous outdoor patio, pool, and garden. Upstairs, the primary suite runs the length of the building, with ten-foot-three-inch ceilings and well-placed skylights and windows to capture views and ocean breezes. A Japanese soaking tub and steam shower round out the spa experience. A sculptural steel tower wrapped in polycarbonate panels provides vertical circulation, and a counterpoint to the horizontality of the lower levels, connecting to panoramic views at the top. Locally sourced materials, reclaimed lumber, passive cooling strategies, a high-efficiency woodburning stove, and a rainwater collection system affirm a commitment to environmental consciousness. In back, the two-story guesthouse ADU has two separate units, each with its own kitchen and bath, providing numerous options for rental income, home office, and guest accommodations."

