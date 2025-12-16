Topped With a Massive Metal Roof, a Futuristic Desert House Seeks $2.1M
Location: 43415 N 65th Street, Cave Creek, Arizona
Price: $2,100,000
Year Built: 2017
Architect: Wendell Burnette
Footprint: 2,578 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 5 Acres
From the Agent: "Nestled on a five-acre slope in Cave Creek, the Hidden Valley Desert House was designed by Wendell Burnette FAIA. This exceptional home features superb materials, detailed construction, and a unique plan. The home is anchored on a solid plinth with stepped, local concrete masonry walls and a monolithic, hand-applied plaster-style coating. Above, a large shade canopy appears to float, offering shelter. The plan offers three bedrooms plus extra exercise and office spaces, easily convertible for any needs. The architect’s statement encapsulates the home’s serenity and harmony: ‘For our clients, this house was about purging/simplifying their life and also about an indoor/outdoor house for their koi, Rhodesian ridgebacks, and one cat and their very specific way of living.’"
43415 N 65th Street, Cave Creek, Arizona, is currently listed for $2,100,000 by Scott Jarson and Alison Hamlet of AZArchitecture/Jarson & Jarson.
