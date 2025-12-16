SubscribeSign In
Topped With a Massive Metal Roof, a Futuristic Desert House Seeks $2.1MView 15 Photos

Topped With a Massive Metal Roof, a Futuristic Desert House Seeks $2.1M

The steel-clad Arizona home has a hidden room, a sleek black interior, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking miles of cacti.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 43415 N 65th Street, Cave Creek, Arizona

Price: $2,100,000

Year Built: 2017

Architect: Wendell Burnette

Footprint: 2,578 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 5 Acres

From the Agent: "Nestled on a five-acre slope in Cave Creek, the Hidden Valley Desert House was designed by Wendell Burnette FAIA. This exceptional home features superb materials, detailed construction, and a unique plan. The home is anchored on a solid plinth with stepped, local concrete masonry walls and a monolithic, hand-applied plaster-style coating. Above, a large shade canopy appears to float, offering shelter. The plan offers three bedrooms plus extra exercise and office spaces, easily convertible for any needs. The architect’s statement encapsulates the home’s serenity and harmony: ‘For our clients, this house was about purging/simplifying their life and also about an indoor/outdoor house for their koi, Rhodesian ridgebacks, and one cat and their very specific way of living.’"

Topped With a Massive Metal Roof, a Futuristic Desert House Seeks $2.1M - Photo 1 of 14 -
The Phoenix valley is located to the south of the home, and the Continental mountains are to the east.

The Phoenix valley is located to the south of the home, and the Continental mountains are to the east.

Topped With a Massive Metal Roof, a Futuristic Desert House Seeks $2.1M - Photo 3 of 14 -
Topped With a Massive Metal Roof, a Futuristic Desert House Seeks $2.1M - Photo 4 of 14 -
According to the agent, the home’s finishes include "cold-rolled mill finish steel, ebonized MDF, resin-infused paper, colored felt wall panels, and hand-applied stucco walls with embedded vermiculite."

According to the agent, the home’s finishes include "cold-rolled mill finish steel, ebonized MDF, resin-infused paper, colored felt wall panels, and hand-applied stucco walls with embedded vermiculite."

Topped With a Massive Metal Roof, a Futuristic Desert House Seeks $2.1M - Photo 6 of 14 -
A meditation room is hidden behind a transition wall.

A meditation room is hidden behind a transition wall.

Topped With a Massive Metal Roof, a Futuristic Desert House Seeks $2.1M - Photo 8 of 14 -
Topped With a Massive Metal Roof, a Futuristic Desert House Seeks $2.1M - Photo 9 of 14 -
Topped With a Massive Metal Roof, a Futuristic Desert House Seeks $2.1M - Photo 10 of 14 -
Topped With a Massive Metal Roof, a Futuristic Desert House Seeks $2.1M - Photo 11 of 14 -
The primary bathroom includes a Japanese-style soaking tub and a handmade wooden sink.

The primary bathroom includes a Japanese-style soaking tub and a handmade wooden sink.

The home is surrounded by mature saguaro and teddy-bear cholla plants.

The home is surrounded by mature saguaro and teddy-bear cholla plants.

Topped With a Massive Metal Roof, a Futuristic Desert House Seeks $2.1M - Photo 14 of 14 -

43415 N 65th Street, Cave Creek, Arizona, is currently listed for $2,100,000 by Scott Jarson and Alison Hamlet of AZArchitecture/Jarson & Jarson. 

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.