SubscribeSign In
There’s a Harbor View in Almost Every Room of This $2.4M Vancouver MidcenturyView 13 Photos

There’s a Harbor View in Almost Every Room of This $2.4M Vancouver Midcentury

The 1961 H.H. Pitts Residence is also the only post-and-beam home on the block with a pool.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 2391 Wall Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $3,300,000 CAD (approximately $2,356,065 USD)

Year Built: 1961

Architects: Robertson, Kolbeins, Teevan & Gallaher

Footprint: 1,730 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.09 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched above Vancouver’s harbor, with panoramic views across downtown, Stanley Park, and the North Shore Mountains, the H.H. Pitts Residence, located at 2391 Wall Street, is a rare example of post-and-beam architecture in Hastings-Sunrise. Known for its concentration of bungalows and modest houses, the neighborhood seldom saw architecture of this kind, making the residence a singular presence along Wall Street’s celebrated "Golden Mile." Commissioned by urologist H.H. Pitts and designed by the engineering firm Robertson, Kolbeins, Teevan, & Gallaher, the home belongs to a small group of post-and-beam structures the firm completed on the block. Over the decades, the residence has been lovingly restored and carefully maintained, its architectural clarity preserved while allowing for thoughtful adaptations. The former garage has been converted into an artist’s studio, complete with skylights and painted concrete floors, extending the home’s creative spirit."

The home maintains a subtle street presence, and it’s entry is on the top floor.&nbsp;

The home maintains a subtle street presence, and it’s entry is on the top floor. 

There’s a Harbor View in Almost Every Room of This $2.4M Vancouver Midcentury - Photo 2 of 12 -
There’s a Harbor View in Almost Every Room of This $2.4M Vancouver Midcentury - Photo 3 of 12 -
There’s a Harbor View in Almost Every Room of This $2.4M Vancouver Midcentury - Photo 4 of 12 -
The 1961 home was designed by local firm Robertson, Kolbeins, Teevan, &amp; Gallaher, which is still in operation.

The 1961 home was designed by local firm Robertson, Kolbeins, Teevan, & Gallaher, which is still in operation.

There’s a Harbor View in Almost Every Room of This $2.4M Vancouver Midcentury - Photo 6 of 12 -
There’s a Harbor View in Almost Every Room of This $2.4M Vancouver Midcentury - Photo 7 of 12 -
The public areas occupy the upper floor, and the bedrooms are set on the lower level.

The public areas occupy the upper floor, and the bedrooms are set on the lower level.

There’s a Harbor View in Almost Every Room of This $2.4M Vancouver Midcentury - Photo 9 of 12 -
There’s a Harbor View in Almost Every Room of This $2.4M Vancouver Midcentury - Photo 10 of 12 -
There’s a Harbor View in Almost Every Room of This $2.4M Vancouver Midcentury - Photo 11 of 12 -
The H.H. Pitts Residence is the only post-and-beam home on the block with a pool.

The H.H. Pitts Residence is the only post-and-beam home on the block with a pool.

2391 Wall Street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $3,300,000 CAD by Patrick Campbell of Department of Interest Real Estate Group.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.