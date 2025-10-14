There’s a Harbor View in Almost Every Room of This $2.4M Vancouver Midcentury

From the Agent: "Perched above Vancouver’s harbor, with panoramic views across downtown, Stanley Park, and the North Shore Mountains, the H.H. Pitts Residence, located at 2391 Wall Street, is a rare example of post-and-beam architecture in Hastings-Sunrise. Known for its concentration of bungalows and modest houses, the neighborhood seldom saw architecture of this kind, making the residence a singular presence along Wall Street’s celebrated "Golden Mile." Commissioned by urologist H.H. Pitts and designed by the engineering firm Robertson, Kolbeins, Teevan, & Gallaher, the home belongs to a small group of post-and-beam structures the firm completed on the block. Over the decades, the residence has been lovingly restored and carefully maintained, its architectural clarity preserved while allowing for thoughtful adaptations. The former garage has been converted into an artist’s studio, complete with skylights and painted concrete floors, extending the home’s creative spirit."