My Search for Furniture I’ll Keep Forever

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper.

I’ve been thinking a lot about heirlooms, and what mine might be. The term feels nostalgic, even a bit emotional. It makes me think of antique armoires, fragile china sets, and other things passed down through generations. But what does an heirloom look like today in an era of flat-pack furniture and fast-moving design trends? And what do I own, or aspire to own, that might last long enough to mean something to someone else?

The word heirloom is associated with an old-fashioned and traditional aesthetic. But that doesn’t have to be the case! An Eames chair, for example, is not something you’d describe as traditional but it’s definitely heirloom-worthy. Some heirlooms endure because they’re timeless, others because they’re so specific to their era that they become shorthand for it. Either way, they look intentional decades later. When something is well-made and durable, you’re likely to keep it for a long time. And the longer you have it, the more stories and memories it will hold. Memories and feelings aside, most heirlooms share a few common physical traits. They’re well-built and use materials that age gracefully, like hardwoods, stone, and solid metals. These things don’t deteriorate so much as develop character, and the best ones can be repaired again and again.