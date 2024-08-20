This $1.6M Pasadena Midcentury Offers a Tasteful Buffet of Wooden Delights

From the Agent: "As legendary architectural photographer Julius Shulman captured in his vintage images shortly after construction, this midcentury-modern home was ahead of its time in the sleepy suburbs of 1949 Pasadena. Surrounded by the now-mature landscape, the home follows the contours of the gently sloping site, overlooking an outdoor dining area and expansive pool deck. In keeping with local precedent, the architect celebrated the redwood posts and beams, but expressed the structure visually on the outside of the home, as opposed to the interior, which would have been more common. As dictated by the client, a plywood company executive, the remainder of the home is constructed entirely out of plywood, applied to the inside face of the post-and-beam exoskeleton. Marine-grade Philippine mahogany faces out to the elements, while inside the walls are smooth, with ribbon-grain mahogany defining the public spaces, and elm and birch alternating among the bedrooms, complemented by distinctive combed mahogany ceilings."