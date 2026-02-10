Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia

From the Architect: "The design for this new home in Fremantle, Australia, makes the most of its patchwork setting, where the subdivided site is closely hemmed in by four neighbors and has a only a narrow frontage to the street. The resulting two-story home, designed for a young family, has a compact footprint and features an arrangement of horizontal and vertical spaces that ensure it transcends the site’s constraints, taking advantage of borrowed views to the north. From the outside, the selection of materials—corrugated iron, timber cladding, galvanized steel framing, and mesh fencing that will eventually be covered by greenery—captures the workaday nature of Fremantle and its port. Internally, the highly functional and flexible plan will evolve to meet the family’s changing needs over time, while the overlay of rich materiality internally ensures it works well as a comfortable and inviting family home."