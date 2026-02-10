SubscribeSign In
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia

With the living and dining area, it’s set down a couple steps from a “hallway” that connects with the yard via glass sliders.
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Fremantle, Australia

Architect: Philip Stejskal Architecture / @philip_stejskal_architecture

Footprint: 2,700 square feet

Builder: Burgio Construction

Structural Engineer: Andreotta Cardenosa Consulting Engineers

Landscape Design: Annghi Tran Landscape Architecture Studio

Photographer: Jack Lovel / @jack.lovel

From the Architect: "The design for this new home in Fremantle, Australia, makes the most of its patchwork setting, where the subdivided site is closely hemmed in by four neighbors and has a only a narrow frontage to the street. The resulting two-story home, designed for a young family, has a compact footprint and features an arrangement of horizontal and vertical spaces that ensure it transcends the site’s constraints, taking advantage of borrowed views to the north. From the outside, the selection of materials—corrugated iron, timber cladding, galvanized steel framing, and mesh fencing that will eventually be covered by greenery—captures the workaday nature of Fremantle and its port. Internally, the highly functional and flexible plan will evolve to meet the family’s changing needs over time, while the overlay of rich materiality internally ensures it works well as a comfortable and inviting family home."

Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 1 of 14 -
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 2 of 14 -
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 3 of 14 -
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 4 of 14 -
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 5 of 14 -
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 6 of 14 -
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 7 of 14 -
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 8 of 14 -
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 9 of 14 -
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 10 of 14 -
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 11 of 14 -
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 12 of 14 -
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 13 of 14 -
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia - Photo 14 of 14 -
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel.

