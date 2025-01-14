In Northern Michigan, a Geodesic Dome Offers Visitors an Escape Pod From Daily Life

Lauren Blanford, owner of the Lost Woods glamping and event center in Northern Michigan, was looking for something unique to add to her site. She had started the compound with some spacious canvas tents and later added an A-frame cabin. But in an area where ski slopes and snowshoe trails abound, Lauren wanted a singular attraction that no one else in the area had, one that could be inhabited year-round. The answer: a geodesic dome, equipped with heat for the colder months, that welcomed its first guests last March. It was a "major level up," she says.