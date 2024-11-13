SubscribeSign In
An Arthur Erickson Gem Seeks $8M After a Thoughtful Remodel

Built in 1972, the concrete home steps down a steep, wooded hillside in West Vancouver and features four levels that open to the outdoors.
Location: West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $10,900,000 CAD (approximately $7,962,307 USD)

Architect: Arthur Erickson

Renovation Architect: Battersby Howat Architects

Year Built: 1972

Footprint: 5,446 square feet (five bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 1.12 acres

From the Agent: "The Helmut and Hildegard Eppich House, one of Arthur Erickson’s most acclaimed residential designs, is now on offer. Located in West Vancouver, this masterwork was meticulously renovated in 2014 by Battersby Howat, blending Erickson’s visionary design with modern updates. Built in 1972, Eppich House is a testament to the West Coast post-and-beam aesthetic, but rendered in concrete. Recognized worldwide, the home is set obliquely on a sloping site and terraces down four levels, ending with a beautiful pond surrounded by lush greenery. Expansive glass windows create a seamless connection between the interior and exterior, embracing the adjacent patios, and framing the home’s position within the naturalistic setting. Its current owners maintain a deep appreciation for preserving this important work and its surrounding landscape, which is integral to Erickson’s original vision. The renovation by Battersby Howat addressed building integrity issues such as water and moisture ingress, updated interior and exterior finishes, and a full retrofit of the mechanical systems, all while maintaining the home’s original footprint."

The well-preserved home is set between the sea and the mountains in West Vancouver.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors connect the living and dining areas to the pool patio.

The airy kitchen features long countertops, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances.

"The renovation preserved the naturalistic qualities and substantial solidity of the concrete walls and fir ceilings," notes the agent. "New materials, including finely wrought stainless detailing, were introduced as a counterpoint to the robust detail of the existing structure."

"Overall, with the Helmut and Hildegard Eppich House, you are not buying a residence but a work of art to add to your collection," adds the agent.

The Helmut and Hildegard Eppich House, located in Vancouver, Canada, is currently listed for $10,900,000 CAD (approximately $7,962,307 USD) by Patrick Campbell of Department of Interest.

