An Arthur Erickson Gem Seeks $8M After a Thoughtful Remodel

Lot Size: 1.12 acres

From the Agent: "The Helmut and Hildegard Eppich House, one of Arthur Erickson’s most acclaimed residential designs, is now on offer. Located in West Vancouver, this masterwork was meticulously renovated in 2014 by Battersby Howat, blending Erickson’s visionary design with modern updates. Built in 1972, Eppich House is a testament to the West Coast post-and-beam aesthetic, but rendered in concrete. Recognized worldwide, the home is set obliquely on a sloping site and terraces down four levels, ending with a beautiful pond surrounded by lush greenery. Expansive glass windows create a seamless connection between the interior and exterior, embracing the adjacent patios, and framing the home’s position within the naturalistic setting. Its current owners maintain a deep appreciation for preserving this important work and its surrounding landscape, which is integral to Erickson’s original vision. The renovation by Battersby Howat addressed building integrity issues such as water and moisture ingress, updated interior and exterior finishes, and a full retrofit of the mechanical systems, all while maintaining the home’s original footprint."