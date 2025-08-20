A Sauna Fits Inside This Spaceship-Like $85K Tiny Cabin

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch! In the 15 years since its founding, Hello Wood has gone from making infrastructure for summer camps to designing flat-pack cabins, homes, and commercial spaces. All the while the studio has continued to refine a prefab design called the Pebl, which started as a detached studio clad in wood or aluminum (or any material that could be cut into panels) before being developed into a collection of cabins for a resort in west Hungary. Now the firm has built a larger version of the Pebl, called the Pebl Grand, for a repeat client, a father who once had the firm design an airplane-shaped playhouse for his daughter. Here, the studio shares what’s different about the larger unit.

The Pebl Grand is 220 square feet, which includes a combined lounge and dining room, shower and toilet stalls, and a sauna.

What does the Pebl Grand cost and what does that include? The Pebl Grand starts at €73,000 (approximately $85,000 USD). The exact price depends on the level of equipment, material choices, and quantity. The units are designed like a five-star hotel suite, with a king bed, dining area, kitchen, bathroom, panoramic infrared sauna, and large glass surfaces. We can also deliver the unit completely turnkey according to customer requirements. On-site installation and a deck can also be included.

The units come finished in mirrored panels, wood, aluminum, stone, or ceramic.

Hello Wood imagines the prefab as being highly adaptable: "They can serve as a festival resting area, meditation studio, creative workspace, exclusive guest room, or even a private sauna," the studio tells us.

What makes the Pebl Grand stand apart from other prefabs? The unit aims to redefine the tiny house concept through its unique design and compactness. Despite its small size, it is designed to be exceptionally comfortable and offer a novel spatial experience. The appearance of the sculptural object is both organic and futuristic, reminiscent of space capsules or geological formations like irregularly shaped pebbles. All this is made possible by a CNC-manufactured 3D shell structure developed by Hello Wood, which minimizes waste. Whether envisioned as a serene retreat, a coworking space, or a secluded hideaway, the Pebl Grand is designed to adapt to different environments and functions. It is also easily transported, quick to install, and can be expanded with additional units. It has a ground screw foundation, so a concrete foundation isn’t required. The prefab is built on a balance of mobility, aesthetics, and environmental awareness.

The sauna and separate toilet and shower stalls can be swapped out for a combined bathroom.

The infrared sauna has a floor-to-ceiling window.

What aspects of the design can a client customize? The Pebl Grand is customizable inside and out, in functionality and materials, tailored to the specific needs of each client. It can be adapted do various environments with maintenance-free composite claddings, which can be wood, stone, aluminum, or even mirrors.

The Pebl Grand doesn’t require a concrete foundation but instead uses ground screws to minimize disruption to a site and ease installation.

From the structure to the bespoke built-in furniture, most of the prefab is made from CLT panels.

Where is the prefab currently available? We ship worldwide. Pebl Grand cabins are already installed in the New York, the Netherlands, France, Croatia, and Hungary, where the units are built in our own factory. Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities?

For each installation, we individually assess the necessary regulations and permits to comply with, as these may vary from place to place. One of the main considerations in the development was to ensure that the cabin can be made compliant with such regulations. Our project in New York is currently undergoing the permitting process.

For the living areas, buyers can choose between carpet and oak parquet floors.

Enclosed in translucent glass, the shower and toilet stalls flank the ceramic-tiled entryway into the sauna.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? It usually takes two to three months once we receive the deposit. However, this time frame can vary based on the distance of delivery and the required site check. What aspects of an install do you manage?

As a design and build architecture studio we handle everything from shipping through site preparation, installation, and paperwork needed for the project. We don’t usually manage the hookups, but if required, we can provide assistance in this area as well.