SubscribeSign In
This $900K Cottage Is a Little Slice of Scandinavia Near Joshua TreeView 10 Photos

This $900K Cottage Is a Little Slice of Scandinavia Near Joshua Tree

The renovated ’50s home has Japandi interiors, an original brick fireplace, a pool, and prime access to the high desert landscape.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 1564 Hilton Avenue, Yucca Valley, California

Price: $888,000

Year Built: 1951

Renovation Date: 2021

Renovation Designer: Todd Nickey of Nickey Kehoe

Footprint: 840 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 5 acres

From the Agent: "A simple but extraordinary desert oasis on five sublime acres near Joshua Tree. Heiwa Cottage was reimagined and rebuilt in 2021 with careful attention to detail, form, and function. Conceived as a hybrid between a Scandinavian fisherman’s cottage and a Japanese country home, the space exudes warmth, calm, and quiet beauty. The home features two bedrooms, two baths, flagstone floors, and an original brick fireplace that anchors the living space. The primary bedroom opens to a sun-soaked patio with a pool, spa, and outdoor shower. Nestled within an incredible native desert garden, the home blends seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Brought to life by Todd Nickey, cofounder of the renowned design studio Nickey Kehoe, Heiwa Cottage is a rare and refined retreat in the high desert offering privacy, presence, and a deep sense of place. Located in Yucca Mesa, just 15 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park."

The tiered brick fireplace is original to the home.

The tiered brick fireplace is original to the home.

"We wanted the house to be warm, transporting, and monastic," says Todd Nickey, the designer.

"We wanted the house to be warm, transporting, and monastic," says Todd Nickey, the designer.

The property is named Heiwa Cottage after the Japanese word for peace.

The property is named Heiwa Cottage after the Japanese word for peace.

This $900K Cottage Is a Little Slice of Scandinavia Near Joshua Tree - Photo 4 of 9 -
This $900K Cottage Is a Little Slice of Scandinavia Near Joshua Tree - Photo 5 of 9 -
This $900K Cottage Is a Little Slice of Scandinavia Near Joshua Tree - Photo 6 of 9 -
This $900K Cottage Is a Little Slice of Scandinavia Near Joshua Tree - Photo 7 of 9 -
This $900K Cottage Is a Little Slice of Scandinavia Near Joshua Tree - Photo 8 of 9 -
The cottage is set in Yucca Mesa, just a 15-minute drive to Joshua Tree.

The cottage is set in Yucca Mesa, just a 15-minute drive to Joshua Tree.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.