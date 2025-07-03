This $900K Cottage Is a Little Slice of Scandinavia Near Joshua Tree

Lot Size: 5 acres

From the Agent: "A simple but extraordinary desert oasis on five sublime acres near Joshua Tree. Heiwa Cottage was reimagined and rebuilt in 2021 with careful attention to detail, form, and function. Conceived as a hybrid between a Scandinavian fisherman’s cottage and a Japanese country home, the space exudes warmth, calm, and quiet beauty. The home features two bedrooms, two baths, flagstone floors, and an original brick fireplace that anchors the living space. The primary bedroom opens to a sun-soaked patio with a pool, spa, and outdoor shower. Nestled within an incredible native desert garden, the home blends seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Brought to life by Todd Nickey, cofounder of the renowned design studio Nickey Kehoe, Heiwa Cottage is a rare and refined retreat in the high desert offering privacy, presence, and a deep sense of place. Located in Yucca Mesa, just 15 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park."