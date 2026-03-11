Timber Structures Pull Triple Duty Inside This Belgian Home for a Retired Couple

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "This single-story house was designed for a retired couple with the intention of aging in place with dignity, autonomy, and spatial comfort. Fully accessible, the plan is organized around a clear sequence of alternating served and servant living spaces, supporting both everyday routines and future care needs.

"A visible rhythm of exposed CLT timber frames defines the interior architecture, bringing structure, warmth, and material richness to the experience of moving through the home. Though modest and barnlike in its street-facing presence, the house retains a quiet enigma. Its distinctive roofline reveals three sculptural chimney-like volumes that mark the servant spaces. These vertical elements not only house supporting functions but also introduce light into the depth of the plan—from various orientations—illuminating the heart of the home.

"A sleeping loft for visiting grandchildren is nestled into the volume, adding a layer of joy and continuity across generations. This is not just a house for retirement—it is a generous and future-proof framework for living, sharing, and aging with grace."