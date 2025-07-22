This 605-Square-Foot Swedish Cabin Looks Like It’s Wearing a Witch’s Hat

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Villa Hee is a small vacation home with surprisingly large rooms. It is located in Hee, just south of Hamburgsund on the Swedish West Coast. The climate, which can be harsh, greatly influenced the design and material choices. The house is oriented in a straight north-south direction, closed off to neighbors and a road to the north, while open toward the forest and fields to the south and east.

"The clients are a young couple with two children. One works as a photographer, the other a writer, and both work within the architecture and design industries—they are very educated, in other words, and willing to sometimes try more unconventional solutions. Everything is custom made for the house, from panels and windows to kitchen and furniture.

"The house is 605 square feet but is also 23-feet high. To fully capture the effect of the room height, we chose to move the roof loads into a horizontal timber frame of laminated wood to avoid the bracing and beams that would otherwise disrupt the view and experience. The steep roof is clad in untreated aluminum sheeting, which provides good protection against rain and wind.