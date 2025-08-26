This Minimalist Summerhouse Refreshes 1950s Danish Modernism

From the Architect: " Nestled amidst scenic hills, facing the beach and Kattegat, Heatherhill Beach House is a harmonious blend of Danish architectural traditions and contemporary innovation. As you step into the home, you immediately sense the calming effect it exudes. Every design choice and architectural feature is intended to enhance the sensation of arrival and designed to seamlessly integrate with the beauty of its surroundings.

"With this ground-up project, we explored the notion of a traditional Danish summerhouse set in nature. This approach is reflected in the shapes of the structures and the choice of wood as the primary material inside and out. Two carefully crafted axes connect different functions within the house, ensuring a flow from one space to the next. The house itself is positioned primarily on the previous house plot to minimize the impact on the surrounding landscape as well as to work with the sloping surroundings, using various levels to create a sense of comfort within, while maximizing landscape views. The barn-structure profile contrast sharply with the soft hills surrounding the house, while the cedar cladding lends a natural skin that, over time, will patina to a silvery color, that blends in with the site. The house itself seems to grow naturally from the landscape, adorned with a sedum roof and cedar cladding. The strict, linear architecture creates striking silhouettes. A private atrium beckons you to unwind and reconnect with nature.

"Inside, the emphasis on materiality is evident in every detail. The use of lye-treated Douglas fir planks from Dinesen throughout the interior, from flooring to walls and ceiling, adds warmth and continues the promise of the house blending with the environment. In the timber-clad living room, nature becomes an ever-present companion. The traditional brick flooring pays homage to the timeless elegance of Danish residential modernism from the ’50s and ’60s, infusing the space with a sense of heritage. In this harmonious blend of nature-inspired elements and midcentury-modern influences, the materials chosen for the living space are not merely selections; they are declarations of longevity.

"The architecture of the home gracefully unfolds from the sunken living room, providing a framed view of the minimalist kitchen, accentuated by a silver travertine island. The use of Douglas wood, natural bricks, and travertine throughout the home, coupled with framed views of the surrounding natural environment, connects the home with its setting.