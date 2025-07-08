A South Bronx Garden Offers a Place for New York’s Immigrant Communities to Keep Traditions Alive

Last autumn, the outdoor kitchen at New York City’s Bruckner Mott Haven Garden—a community space in the South Bronx located between an elevated highway, industrial buildings, and a six-story apartment building—made its debut. From a tall, column-like redbrick hearth, Natalia Méndez, a cofounder of the nearby Oaxacan restaurant La Morada, grilled fresh corn over an open fire and served steaming bowls of refried beans, freshly made guacamole, and crispy flautas. Families enjoyed their meals and lounged in hammocks suspended from a canopy roof surrounding the outdoor fireplace. Curious visitors roamed around the new raised beds, rainwater harvesting and purifying system, greenhouse, and solar-powered bathroom—features that the garden’s steward (and Méndez’s daughter), Carolina Saavedra, had dreamed of since she began helping to rehabilitate the 40-year-old green space in 2019 after it had fallen into disrepair.

Territorial Empathy installed new raised beds, a solar-powered toilet, and a greenhouse. As the garden matures, it will grow vegetables, medicinal herbs, and flowers.

The project, named H.earth, is a collaboration between La Morada, the Bronx Land Trust (an organization that manages 18 community gardens in the borough), and the nonprofit design collective Territorial Empathy. Together, the women-led team has transformed the garden into what it calls a sanctuary—a place for community care where people can get a meal, learn about sustainable gardening, or just rest. It’s also a space of cultural preservation where Méndez and Saavedra can teach children about plants and Indigenous medicine and the recipes that have sustained their family for generations. The plan is for the garden to become a resource for La Morada’s mutual aid kitchen, which began serving more than 500 free meals per day during the Covid pandemic and continues to do so.

At its grand opening, last fall, La Morada served grilled corn, beans, and guacamole—dishes it also serves in its mutual aid kitchen.

Against the backdrop of the South Bronx’s relatively slow recovery since the start of the pandemic, as well as multigenerational disinvestment that has included redlining and forced displacement due to highway construction, H.earth demonstrates how community-led architecture can help heal a neighborhood. Last fall, Dwell spoke with Méndez, Saavedra, and Zarith Pineda, the founder of Territorial Empathy, about why this project was important for them to complete.

Natalia Méndez runs the South Bronx restaurant La Morada.

Food sovereignty has been a core part of La Morada’s history. Can you tell us the backstory? Carolina Saavedra: La Morada opened in the South Bronx in 2009. La Morada translates to "the abode." It’s a place of refuge, a place of hope, a place where everyone’s welcome no matter your background, your socioeconomic level, your gender, your identity—everyone has a place here. Natalia Méndez: Food is everyone’s right, regardless if you have money or not. If you are in New York, you can come to La Morada, and you have the right to eat. We all have that right.

Méndez’s daughter, Carolina Saavedra, is the garden’s steward.

Why was renovating the garden important? CS: A constant theme in marginalized and impoverished communities like the South Bronx, which has one of the poorest congressional districts in the country, is this lack of intentional beauty. This is why this project was so dear to us. You don’t need to live near Central Park in order to have a beautiful view and enjoy greenery. People in the South Bronx deserve that, too.

How did your collaboration begin? Zarith Pineda: The family behind La Morada reminds me so much of my own. A friend of mine who is an immigration attorney invited La Morada to give a talk about food justice, and my dad, who is Colombian and works in agriculture, happened to be in the U.S. at the time and joined me. He started talking to Natalia and they got along swimmingly. She told him she wanted to have an outdoor kitchen and a space where youth can gather, and he said, "You have to build this lady her outdoor community kitchen." At that moment, I said, I’m going to figure this out. NM: It was a quick meeting, but at the same time it was as if we had known each other for so long. I think we adopted each other, because we focus on the same thing, which is helping those who need it the most.

ZP: Three years later, we received a grant from re:arc [a philanthropic nonprofit that supports climate action in underserved communities], and that’s when we said, What do you guys want to do? And we came up with this.

Zarith Pineda is the founder of the design collective Territorial Empathy.

You’ve framed this project as an example of spatial justice. What does that mean to you? ZP: First, an acknowledgment that design is a deliberate tool to be wielded for good and bad. And thus far, in my estimation and through my research, it’s been used to segregate, to divide, and to keep the best resources for the very few. CS: From my point of view, it’s giving back access, in all senses of that word. It’s also about adjusting to the immediate needs of the community, like access to fresh produce that is culturally relevant, to medicinal herbs. Day of the Dead just passed. How many families don’t have enough resources to purchase one single marigold just to put in an altar?

"Our design exercise was, How do we make this all function without creating a single utility bill?" —Zarith Pineda Tell us how you thought about the type of experience visitors to the garden would have. ZP: In one of the earlier design meetings, Natalia said, "I want to create a space where someone like me that works three jobs can just go and hang on a hammock and have a little tea from medicinal plants." When she said that, I was like, That’s the assignment. We’re moving them into a different planet where healthy things are growing. And even though it’s next to the Bruckner [Expressway], it feels like you’re transported.

A brick hearth anchors the garden, serving as a monument to Indigenous architecture as well as a place to cook food.

An important part of the garden is also growing Indigenous vegetables and herbs, which is part of your family’s history. Can you share a bit about the significance of this? NM: In Oaxaca, we grew corn, squash, and beans. Between them, edible wild herbs grew, and other root vegetables, which helped the soil. Then a drought came in the late 1980s and brought pests and hunger. We had to migrate north because of that situation. CS: The work I’m doing is reclaiming everything that was ripped away from my parents and saying to the next generation, Hey, it’s okay to put our hands in the soil.

A lot of the garden members are from Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. Everyone has their own ancestral knowledge and cultural practices. We don’t want the next generation to lose all of that information. We see it as communal science, and it’s just as important as reading something in a textbook. A lot of our elders didn’t have the privilege of having higher education. Why not value the knowledge that they have? Why let it go to waste? Why let it die off as soon as they die? We want the stories to continue for generations to come.

The garden’s centerpiece is a 12-foot-tall chimneylike hearth. It’s a hardworking element, but it’s also a symbol. How did you arrive at the form? ZP: When we think of Indigenous architecture, everything is built around the fire. As Latin America developed, outdoor kitchens were seen as a symbol of poverty. And so our structure, instead of being the oven that was looked down upon, now it’s a monument. We’re not going to be shy about this. We’re going to make it unnecessarily tall. Meanwhile, work that went into the garden is infrastructure that isn’t as visible, like the rainwater harvesting system.

ZP: Our design exercise was, How do we make this all function without creating a single utility bill? We are not connected to the grid. We’re not connected to wastewater for the solar toilet. We’re not even connected to wastewater for the rainwater discharge. We had to do all of this through landscape.