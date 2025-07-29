Did Golf Just Get Its First Good Design Object?
Today, the game of golf is an eyesore. The sport is awash in corporate sovereignty, stretchy chinos, and since the pandemic, an army of half-baked branding exercises. Outside of a few boutique labels countering the aggressively technical gear dominating the sport, options are few and far between for clothes, gear, and accessories spiritually aligned with, say, any midcentury charms.
But Head Golf just managed to find the sweet spot. The brand has partnered with USM, the Swiss modular furniture maker, on a putting green system that would be right at home among your Breuer chairs or Louis Poulsen pendants.
"This partnership brings together Swiss precision design and golf innovation, merging architecture, sport, and aesthetics into one unified expression," says Head’s creative director, Ka Ho Kam, in a statement. "Both brands share a design language grounded in functionality, minimalism, and high-performance construction."
Without the putting green element, the U-shaped unit, which is made from USM’s Haller shelving system, serves as something of a modular wardrobe with clothing racks and cubbies. The green is a turf-topped Haller unit that extends to 59 inches, letting you practice five-footers in the comfort of your home or office.
This putting system marks USM’s first foray into sports and follows a series of recent collaborations, including soft-sided shelving by former NFL player Kevin Jones and French designer Marc Venot, and a furniture set by New York designer Armando Cabral.
