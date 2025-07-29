Did Golf Just Get Its First Good Design Object?

SubscribeSign In
Modular furniture maker USM has partnered with Head Golf on a putting green that you’ll actually want to look at.
Text by
Today, the game of golf is an eyesore. The sport is awash in corporate sovereignty, stretchy chinos, and since the pandemic, an army of half-baked branding exercises. Outside of a few boutique labels countering the aggressively technical gear dominating the sport, options are few and far between for clothes, gear, and accessories spiritually aligned with, say, any midcentury charms.

But Head Golf just managed to find the sweet spot. The brand has partnered with USM, the Swiss modular furniture maker, on a putting green system that would be right at home among your Breuer chairs or Louis Poulsen pendants.

Swiss furniture maker USM has partnered with Head Golf on an at-home putting system.

"This partnership brings together Swiss precision design and golf innovation, merging architecture, sport, and aesthetics into one unified expression," says Head’s creative director, Ka Ho Kam, in a statement. "Both brands share a design language grounded in functionality, minimalism, and high-performance construction."

Without the putting green element, the U-shaped unit, which is made from USM’s Haller shelving system, serves as something of a modular wardrobe with clothing racks and cubbies. The green is a turf-topped Haller unit that extends to 59 inches, letting you practice five-footers in the comfort of your home or office.

The putting green matches the shelving in a white colorway.

The unit is made from USM’s Haller modular shelving system. It features an arrangement of cubbies and clothing racks.

This putting system marks USM’s first foray into sports and follows a series of recent collaborations, including soft-sided shelving by former NFL player Kevin Jones and French designer Marc Venot, and a furniture set by New York designer Armando Cabral.

Duncan Nielsen
News Editor
Duncan Nielsen is Dwell’s design news editor. His coverage includes everything from Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired sneakers to ADU legislation. Share tips or ideas at duncan at dwell dot com.

Published

Topics

Design News

