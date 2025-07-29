Did Golf Just Get Its First Good Design Object?

Today, the game of golf is an eyesore. The sport is awash in corporate sovereignty, stretchy chinos, and since the pandemic, an army of half-baked branding exercises. Outside of a few boutique labels countering the aggressively technical gear dominating the sport, options are few and far between for clothes, gear, and accessories spiritually aligned with, say, any midcentury charms.

But Head Golf just managed to find the sweet spot. The brand has partnered with USM, the Swiss modular furniture maker, on a putting green system that would be right at home among your Breuer chairs or Louis Poulsen pendants.