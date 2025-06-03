SubscribeSign In
A 350-Year-Old Oak Lives at This $780K Usonian-Inspired Home in Florida

Architect Harry Merritt designed the Haynes Residence with terrazzo floors, a sunken living room, and plenty of glass walls.
Location: 1820 SE 64th Way, Gainesville, Florida

Price: $779,000

Year Built: 1966

Architect: Harry Merritt

Renovation Date: 2021

Renovation Designer: Chinotto House Interiors

Footprint: 2,226 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 1.65 Acres

From the Agent: "With its clean lines and harmonious integration with nature, the Haynes Residence is a midcentury-modern masterpiece. Designed by Architect Harry Merritt in 1966 and inspired by the Case Study Houses of Southern California and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian houses, this courtyard home embodies tranquility and architectural clarity with a palette of redwood siding, Ocala block walls, and terrazzo floors. Its expansive glass walls look out over a 1.65-acre property, which backs onto undisturbed forest just steps from Newnans Lake. This three bedroom plus office, two bathroom home respects its original design while breathing new life into its iconic elements with subtle sophistication."

A woodburning fireplace warms the sunken living room.

The home’s terrazzo floors have been recently restored.

A smaller family den sits down the hall from the main living room.

Redwood siding is used throughout the home.

The home wraps around a 350-year-old oak tree.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

