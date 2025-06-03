A 350-Year-Old Oak Lives at This $780K Usonian-Inspired Home in Florida

Footprint: 2,226 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 1.65 Acres

From the Agent: "With its clean lines and harmonious integration with nature, the Haynes Residence is a midcentury-modern masterpiece. Designed by Architect Harry Merritt in 1966 and inspired by the Case Study Houses of Southern California and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian houses, this courtyard home embodies tranquility and architectural clarity with a palette of redwood siding, Ocala block walls, and terrazzo floors. Its expansive glass walls look out over a 1.65-acre property, which backs onto undisturbed forest just steps from Newnans Lake. This three bedroom plus office, two bathroom home respects its original design while breathing new life into its iconic elements with subtle sophistication."