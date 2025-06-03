A 350-Year-Old Oak Lives at This $780K Usonian-Inspired Home in Florida
Location: 1820 SE 64th Way, Gainesville, Florida
Price: $779,000
Year Built: 1966
Architect: Harry Merritt
Renovation Date: 2021
Renovation Designer: Chinotto House Interiors
Footprint: 2,226 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 1.65 Acres
From the Agent: "With its clean lines and harmonious integration with nature, the Haynes Residence is a midcentury-modern masterpiece. Designed by Architect Harry Merritt in 1966 and inspired by the Case Study Houses of Southern California and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian houses, this courtyard home embodies tranquility and architectural clarity with a palette of redwood siding, Ocala block walls, and terrazzo floors. Its expansive glass walls look out over a 1.65-acre property, which backs onto undisturbed forest just steps from Newnans Lake. This three bedroom plus office, two bathroom home respects its original design while breathing new life into its iconic elements with subtle sophistication."
1820 SE 64th Way in Gainesville, Florida, is currently listed for $779,000 by Mike Hastings of Arista Realty.
