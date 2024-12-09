$4M Will Get You This Dallas Midcentury With a Dramatic Cantilever and a Spring-Fed Lake
Location: 718 Kessler Lake Drive, Dallas, Texas
Price: $4,000,000
Year Built: 1956
Architect: Prinz and Brooks
Footprint: 6,416 square feet (four bedrooms, eight baths)
Lot Size: 2.1 acres
From the Agent: "This Prinz and Brooks midcentury-modern dream floats above a spring-fed lake, offering serene luxury, moments to downtown. Inside, rich walnut paneling and travertine floors wrap you in a warm embrace. Sunlight floods panoramic windows, blurring the line between indoor charm and outdoor splendor. The chef’s kitchen is a culinary playground, featuring top-tier appliances. The primary suite is complete with a balcony view that makes every morning feel magical. Outside, manicured gardens and a sparkling pool nestle into the rolling hills."
718 Kessler Lake Drive, located in Dallas, Texas, is currently listed for $4,000,000 by Eugene Gonzalez of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.
