$4M Will Get You This Dallas Midcentury With a Dramatic Cantilever and a Spring-Fed Lake

Designed by Prinz and Brooks, the 6,400-square-foot Hayes-Bernstein Residence has only had two owners in nearly seven decades.
Location: 718 Kessler Lake Drive, Dallas, Texas

Price: $4,000,000

Year Built: 1956

Architect: Prinz and Brooks

Footprint: 6,416 square feet (four bedrooms, eight baths)

Lot Size: 2.1 acres

From the Agent: "This Prinz and Brooks midcentury-modern dream floats above a spring-fed lake, offering serene luxury, moments to downtown. Inside, rich walnut paneling and travertine floors wrap you in a warm embrace. Sunlight floods panoramic windows, blurring the line between indoor charm and outdoor splendor. The chef’s kitchen is a culinary playground, featuring top-tier appliances. The primary suite is complete with a balcony view that makes every morning feel magical. Outside, manicured gardens and a sparkling pool nestle into the rolling hills."

The sprawling property is tucked into a hillside in Dallas, Texas.

Original walnut paneling and travertine floors line the large living room.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors open the dining area to the concrete patio and pool in the backyard.

In addition to a secluded primary bedroom, the home also offers two large guest suites.

"With only two owners in 68 years, the Hayes-Bernstein residence offers a rare opportunity to be a guardian of history," notes the agent.

718 Kessler Lake Drive, located in Dallas, Texas, is currently listed for $4,000,000 by Eugene Gonzalez of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.

