If Earth Tones Are Your Vibe, This $2.9M Salt Lake City Home Will Rock Your World

Footprint: 4,300 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.30 acres

From the Agent: "Located in the Arlington Hills neighborhood, this custom-built home has been meticulously reimagined over the past three years. The current owner’s vision of raw, rustic, and understated modernism celebrates the beauty and richness of basic materials, enhancing the home’s dramatic spaces. With ceiling heights reaching nearly 20 feet, this light-filled 4,300-square-foot residence offers a unique living experience. Designed with multiple partial-level changes, the home provides a dynamic and flowing layout without any basement square footage. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered, from the hand-mortared brick walls and richly-stained redwood ceilings in a soft grayish olive tone to the floors, finished with light trowel-finish concrete and wide-plank, European oak."