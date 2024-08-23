Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
SubscribeSign In
If Earth Tones Are Your Vibe, This $2.9M Salt Lake City Home Will Rock Your WorldView 11 Photos

If Earth Tones Are Your Vibe, This $2.9M Salt Lake City Home Will Rock Your World

A minimalist renovation remade the 1970s property with soothing interiors finished in light wood, concrete and stone.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 1583 E Tomahawk Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

Price: $2,975,000

Year Built: 1977

Footprint: 4,300 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.30 acres

From the Agent: "Located in the Arlington Hills neighborhood, this custom-built home has been meticulously reimagined over the past three years. The current owner’s vision of raw, rustic, and understated modernism celebrates the beauty and richness of basic materials, enhancing the home’s dramatic spaces. With ceiling heights reaching nearly 20 feet, this light-filled 4,300-square-foot residence offers a unique living experience. Designed with multiple partial-level changes, the home provides a dynamic and flowing layout without any basement square footage. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered, from the hand-mortared brick walls and richly-stained redwood ceilings in a soft grayish olive tone to the floors, finished with light trowel-finish concrete and wide-plank, European oak."

The renovated residence is cloaked with an earth-toned facade that helps it blend into its surroundings.

The renovated residence is cloaked with an earth-toned facade that helps it blend into its surroundings.

If Earth Tones Are Your Vibe, This $2.9M Salt Lake City Home Will Rock Your World - Photo 2 of 10 -
Clerestory windows fill the living areas with light, which bounces off the polished concrete floors.

Clerestory windows fill the living areas with light, which bounces off the polished concrete floors.

If Earth Tones Are Your Vibe, This $2.9M Salt Lake City Home Will Rock Your World - Photo 4 of 10 -
The tucked-away kitchen features custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, and warm lighting that enhances the moody atmosphere.

The tucked-away kitchen features custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, and warm lighting that enhances the moody atmosphere.

If Earth Tones Are Your Vibe, This $2.9M Salt Lake City Home Will Rock Your World - Photo 6 of 10 -
One of the home’s four fireplaces anchors the living area on the first floor, while a large brick wall conceals the staircase leading to the upper level.

One of the home’s four fireplaces anchors the living area on the first floor, while a large brick wall conceals the staircase leading to the upper level.

If Earth Tones Are Your Vibe, This $2.9M Salt Lake City Home Will Rock Your World - Photo 8 of 10 -
The primary suite has a spa-inspired bath with a dual vanity, soaking tub, large glass shower, and walk-in closet.

The primary suite has a spa-inspired bath with a dual vanity, soaking tub, large glass shower, and walk-in closet.

If Earth Tones Are Your Vibe, This $2.9M Salt Lake City Home Will Rock Your World - Photo 10 of 10 -
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.