We’ll Never Be Royals—But You Can Live Like Queen Elizabeth I at This £7M English Manor

From the Agent: "A house with royal heritage originally constructed in the mid-16th century by Thomas Wendy, physician to Henry VIII, and host to Queen Elizabeth I during her 1564 progress to Cambridge, Haslingfield Manor is one of Cambridgeshire’s most historically significant private homes. What remains today is a beautifully preserved and imaginatively reimagined portion of a once-vast H-plan mansion. Two timber-framed bays have survived the centuries, their roofline elevated in the late 17th century to create three elegant stories. Crossing a late-1600s redbrick bridge over the original moat, you arrive at a house that seamlessly blends timeworn grandeur with contemporary design."