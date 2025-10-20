We’ll Never Be Royals—But You Can Live Like Queen Elizabeth I at This £7M English Manor
Location: 5 High Street, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom
Price: £6,950,000 (approximately $9,339,452 USD)
Year Built: Mid-16th century
Footprint: 7,420 square feet (6 bedrooms, 6 baths)
Interior Renovation by: Studio Ilse
Lot Size: 3.08 Acres
From the Agent: "A house with royal heritage originally constructed in the mid-16th century by Thomas Wendy, physician to Henry VIII, and host to Queen Elizabeth I during her 1564 progress to Cambridge, Haslingfield Manor is one of Cambridgeshire’s most historically significant private homes. What remains today is a beautifully preserved and imaginatively reimagined portion of a once-vast H-plan mansion. Two timber-framed bays have survived the centuries, their roofline elevated in the late 17th century to create three elegant stories. Crossing a late-1600s redbrick bridge over the original moat, you arrive at a house that seamlessly blends timeworn grandeur with contemporary design."
5 High Street in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom, is currently listed for £6,950,000 by Barclay Macfarlane and Ed Meyer of Savills.
