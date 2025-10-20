SubscribeSign In
We’ll Never Be Royals—But You Can Live Like Queen Elizabeth I at This £7M English Manor

Originally constructed for Henry VIII’s doctor, the recently revamped Haslingfield Manor is one of Cambridgeshire’s most historic homes.
Text by
Location: 5 High Street, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom

Price: £6,950,000 (approximately $9,339,452 USD)

Year Built: Mid-16th century

Footprint: 7,420 square feet (6 bedrooms, 6 baths)

Interior Renovation by: Studio Ilse

Lot Size: 3.08 Acres

From the Agent: "A house with royal heritage originally constructed in the mid-16th century by Thomas Wendy, physician to Henry VIII, and host to Queen Elizabeth I during her 1564 progress to Cambridge, Haslingfield Manor is one of Cambridgeshire’s most historically significant private homes. What remains today is a beautifully preserved and imaginatively reimagined portion of a once-vast H-plan mansion. Two timber-framed bays have survived the centuries, their roofline elevated in the late 17th century to create three elegant stories. Crossing a late-1600s redbrick bridge over the original moat, you arrive at a house that seamlessly blends timeworn grandeur with contemporary design."

Studio&nbsp;Ilse—known for projects like&nbsp;Soho House New York—gave the interiors of the historic building a contemporary revamp.

Landscape designer Dan Pearson led the design of the gardens. Pearson won Best Show Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

A wood-fired hot tub sits in the garden.

The outbuilding now holds a home gym, a potting shed, and storage.&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

