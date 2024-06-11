This Backyard House in Austin Maxes Out the City’s ADU Size Limit

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details: Location: Austin, Texas

Photographer: Likeness Studio / @likeness_studio From the Architect: "Side Angle Side architects Annie-Laurel Gabriel and Arthur Furman designed a comfortable and modern accessory dwelling unit measuring 1,100 square feet. The tiny home is on a half-acre lot that serves the homeowners while the adjacent main residence, a 100-plus year old Victorian, is under a major renovation. The result is a two-story residence with two bedrooms, two baths, and multiple outdoor living spaces that complement the historic main residence. "Originally this ADU was planned as a simple guest house to the main residence. However, just before renovation of the main house, the homeowners decided they would construct the ADU first and move into it, so the architects knew they had to make it feel substantial for the couple and their two young kids.

"A monolithic gray stucco wall faces the main house that de-emphasizes the building from the street and hides the driveway and carport. The striking structure is a juxtaposition in scale and massing to the original Victorian bungalow (the main house), while also serving as a privacy wall to the ADU. "A patio and hidden carport are placed between the stucco wall and a taut, two-story structure clad in vertical cedar planks that will patina with age. The building’s pitched roof accommodates an airy primary bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, his-and-hers closets, an outdoor deck and fireplace, and a skylit bathroom with a walk-in shower. The ground floor is the main living area, combining a kitchen and living area that opens to the outdoor patio, as well as another bedroom and full bath. "Homeowner and designer Holly-Beth Potter (HB Design) selected all the interior finishes and fixtures. In the kitchen, the designer chose custom white oak cabinets, white quartz countertops, and textured stacked-stone tile for a light and bright finish. Storage is key—a full height cabinet wall hides kitchenware, plates, and appliances while the open shelving gives a stylistic moment. The use of windows and skylights add dimension and size to the space in addition to multiple outdoor living spaces, a key element to the home’s airiness.