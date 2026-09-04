You Can’t Get Any Closer to the Beach Than This $7.5M Harry Gesner Gem

Year: 1975

Footprint: 2,644 square feet (4 beds, 5 baths)

From the Agent: "Poised on the quiet cul-de-sac end of Malibu Cove Colony’s private road, this oceanfront estate is by renowned architect Harry Gesner. With its soaring geometries, expressive woodwork, and walls of glass that frame the Pacific, the home reflects Gesner’s signature blend of drama and intimacy. Inside, sunlight streams through skylights and stained-glass windows reclaimed from a historic church. Wood-beam ceilings, wide-plank floors, and five fireplaces create warmth and character, while sweeping walls of glass open to panoramic views stretching down the coast to Point Dume. The main level embraces open concept living, and the family room flows seamlessly into a window-lined dining area and onward to an ocean-view kitchen. On the level below, the living room is a dramatic gathering space with soaring ceilings, another grand brick fireplace, a stained-glass rose window, and sliding doors that open to a broad oceanfront deck designed for dining, lounging, and effortless indoor/outdoor living. The primary suite is a private sanctuary with wood-beam ceilings, a fireplace with artisan tile detailing, and sliding doors to its own oceanfront balcony. A loft retreat, accessed by ladder, overlooks the coastline with extraordinary views. Additional bedrooms feature sliding glass doors to ocean-view decks and stained-glass accents that enhance the home’s character. Everywhere, bespoke craftsmanship abounds from custom built-ins to nautical-inspired railings underscoring the home’s authenticity and artistry."