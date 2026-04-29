For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A.
Location: 4965 Calvin Avenue, Tarzana, California
Price: $10,000 a month
Year Built: 1961
Architect: A. Quincy Jones & Frederick Emmons
Footprint: 2,202 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.36 Acres
From the Agent: "Originally commissioned for developer Harlan Lee and featured as the Good Housekeeping Model House, this residence epitomizes a ‘dream house with young ideas’ that defined the era’s innovative spirit. Classic post-and-beam construction with soaring ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls seamlessly connects the interior to the lush landscaping and swimming pool. The living room is centered around a minimalist open fireplace. With over 2,200 square feet of living space, this four-bedroom/three-bath midcentury refuge also features an additional flex space with separate entrance, ideal for a studio/home office. Situated on over a third acre in Tarzana’s Royal Homes subdivision, the home’s terraced lot offers views of the valley and mountains. Described by Good Housekeeping as ‘a house with the outdoors built in,’ this property represents a rare opportunity to live in a piece of architectural history that has been preserved as a living experience of 1960s modernism."
4965 Calvin Avenue in Tarzana, California, is currently listed for $10,000 a month by Marie Wryn, Hunter Wryn, & Crosby Doe at Crosby Doe Associates.
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TopicsReal Estate
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