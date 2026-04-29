SubscribeSign In
For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A.View 16 Photos

For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A.

Designed by A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, the Harlan Lee House has floor-to-ceiling windows, mountain views, an interior courtyard, and a lush pool area.
Text by
Photos by
View 16 Photos

Location: 4965 Calvin Avenue, Tarzana, California

Price: $10,000 a month

Year Built: 1961

Architect: A. Quincy Jones & Frederick Emmons

Footprint: 2,202 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.36 Acres

From the Agent: "Originally commissioned for developer Harlan Lee and featured as the Good Housekeeping Model House, this residence epitomizes a ‘dream house with young ideas’ that defined the era’s innovative spirit. Classic post-and-beam construction with soaring ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls seamlessly connects the interior to the lush landscaping and swimming pool. The living room is centered around a minimalist open fireplace. With over 2,200 square feet of living space, this four-bedroom/three-bath midcentury refuge also features an additional flex space with separate entrance, ideal for a studio/home office. Situated on over a third acre in Tarzana’s Royal Homes subdivision, the home’s terraced lot offers views of the valley and mountains. Described by Good Housekeeping as ‘a house with the outdoors built in,’ this property represents a rare opportunity to live in a piece of architectural history that has been preserved as a living experience of 1960s modernism."

A teal door leads to the home’s entry courtyard.

A teal door leads to the home’s entry courtyard.

For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A. - Photo 2 of 15 -
Famed midcentury architects A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons designed the residence for the developer Harlan Lee.

Famed midcentury architects A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons designed the residence for the developer Harlan Lee.

For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A. - Photo 4 of 15 -
For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A. - Photo 5 of 15 -
Per the agent, "renovations have honored the original 1961 vision, restoring signature features like terrazzo floors and custom millwork."

Per the agent, "renovations have honored the original 1961 vision, restoring signature features like terrazzo floors and custom millwork."

For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A. - Photo 7 of 15 -
For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A. - Photo 8 of 15 -
For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A. - Photo 9 of 15 -
For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A. - Photo 10 of 15 -
The home can be rented fully furnished for an additional $2,000 a month.

The home can be rented fully furnished for an additional $2,000 a month.

For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A. - Photo 12 of 15 -
For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A. - Photo 13 of 15 -
Set in the San Fernando Valley, the home overlooks the Santa Monica mountains.&nbsp;

Set in the San Fernando Valley, the home overlooks the Santa Monica mountains. 

For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A. - Photo 15 of 15 -

4965 Calvin Avenue in Tarzana, California, is currently listed for $10,000 a month by Marie Wryn, Hunter Wryn, & Crosby Doe at Crosby Doe Associates.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.