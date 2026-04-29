For $10K a Month, You Can Rent a Midcentury Time Capsule in L.A.

From the Agent: "Originally commissioned for developer Harlan Lee and featured as the Good Housekeeping Model House, this residence epitomizes a ‘dream house with young ideas’ that defined the era’s innovative spirit. Classic post-and-beam construction with soaring ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls seamlessly connects the interior to the lush landscaping and swimming pool. The living room is centered around a minimalist open fireplace. With over 2,200 square feet of living space, this four-bedroom/three-bath midcentury refuge also features an additional flex space with separate entrance, ideal for a studio/home office. Situated on over a third acre in Tarzana’s Royal Homes subdivision, the home’s terraced lot offers views of the valley and mountains. Described by Good Housekeeping as ‘a house with the outdoors built in,’ this property represents a rare opportunity to live in a piece of architectural history that has been preserved as a living experience of 1960s modernism."