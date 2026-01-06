The 18th Century Meets the ’80s at This $2.8M New York Farmhouse
Location: 433 Rapp Road, Valatie, New York
Price: $2,795,000
Year Built: 1740
Addition Date: 1982
Addition Architect: John Messick
Footprint: 2,800 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 8.1 Acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to Hardwicke Farmhouse. The original structure dates to the 1740s, with a gracious Greek Revival center hall added in the 1840s. Its striking mid-20th-century addition was designed by architect John Messick, a founding partner of MCWB Architects and contemporary visionary with I. M. Pei. His work reimagined the property with bold architectural lines and a silo-inspired great room that fills the home with light and offers far-reaching views of the surrounding 600 acres of farmland. Daily life here is shaped by the quiet countryside, nearby farms, local dining, and easy access to the best of the Hudson Valley."
433 Rapp Road in Valatie, New York, is currently listed for $2,795,000 by Anthony D'Argenzio of the This Old Hudson Team at Houlihan Lawrence.
