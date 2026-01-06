The 18th Century Meets the ’80s at This $2.8M New York Farmhouse

Lot Size: 8.1 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Hardwicke Farmhouse. The original structure dates to the 1740s, with a gracious Greek Revival center hall added in the 1840s. Its striking mid-20th-century addition was designed by architect John Messick, a founding partner of MCWB Architects and contemporary visionary with I. M. Pei. His work reimagined the property with bold architectural lines and a silo-inspired great room that fills the home with light and offers far-reaching views of the surrounding 600 acres of farmland. Daily life here is shaped by the quiet countryside, nearby farms, local dining, and easy access to the best of the Hudson Valley."