SubscribeSign In
The 18th Century Meets the ’80s at This $2.8M New York FarmhouseView 14 Photos

The 18th Century Meets the ’80s at This $2.8M New York Farmhouse

Originally built in 1740, the residence was expanded in the 1840s and overhauled in 1982 by architect John Messick.
Text by
View 14 Photos

Location: 433 Rapp Road, Valatie, New York

Price: $2,795,000

Year Built: 1740

Addition Date: 1982

Addition Architect: John Messick

Footprint: 2,800 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 8.1 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Hardwicke Farmhouse. The original structure dates to the 1740s, with a gracious Greek Revival center hall added in the 1840s. Its striking mid-20th-century addition was designed by architect John Messick, a founding partner of MCWB Architects and contemporary visionary with I. M. Pei. His work reimagined the property with bold architectural lines and a silo-inspired great room that fills the home with light and offers far-reaching views of the surrounding 600 acres of farmland. Daily life here is shaped by the quiet countryside, nearby farms, local dining, and easy access to the best of the Hudson Valley."

The home’s front parlor and dining room have woodburning fireplaces.

The home’s front parlor and dining room have woodburning fireplaces.

The 18th Century Meets the ’80s at This $2.8M New York Farmhouse - Photo 2 of 13 -
An iron-and-brick inglenook fireplace weighing over a ton anchors Messick’s addition.

An iron-and-brick inglenook fireplace weighing over a ton anchors Messick’s addition.

The 18th Century Meets the ’80s at This $2.8M New York Farmhouse - Photo 4 of 13 -
The 18th Century Meets the ’80s at This $2.8M New York Farmhouse - Photo 5 of 13 -
The 18th Century Meets the ’80s at This $2.8M New York Farmhouse - Photo 6 of 13 -
The 18th Century Meets the ’80s at This $2.8M New York Farmhouse - Photo 7 of 13 -
The 18th Century Meets the ’80s at This $2.8M New York Farmhouse - Photo 8 of 13 -
The farmhouse is surrounded by 600 acres of farmland, and Albany International Airport is only 30 minutes away.

The farmhouse is surrounded by 600 acres of farmland, and Albany International Airport is only 30 minutes away.

Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom.&nbsp;

Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom. 

The 18th Century Meets the ’80s at This $2.8M New York Farmhouse - Photo 11 of 13 -
Two freshwater springs feed the pond adjacent to the pool.

Two freshwater springs feed the pond adjacent to the pool.

Per the agent, "the landscape includes remnants of the old apple orchard, newly planted trees and gardens, and open fields and wildflower meadows."

Per the agent, "the landscape includes remnants of the old apple orchard, newly planted trees and gardens, and open fields and wildflower meadows."

433 Rapp Road in Valatie, New York, is currently listed for $2,795,000 by Anthony D'Argenzio of the This Old Hudson Team at Houlihan Lawrence.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.