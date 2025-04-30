A Framework of Orange and Green Steel Reorganizes a Madrid Home for a Family of Four

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Javier de Paz García / @javierdepazgarcia

From the Architect: "This house is located in one of Madrid’s satellite settlements, urban developments in the north of the city built between 1956 and 1966. The house took a new direction in 2023 with the arrival of a new family, consisting of two adults, two newborns, and a dog, adapting to the contemporary needs of a neighborhood struggling to find peace in the midst of the nearby traffic."

"When the family acquired the house, it had undergone significant modifications. The courtyard’s original U-shaped layout had been converted into a storage room. The lower façade had been altered, losing the distinctive porch that once defined it. Sliding shutters were replaced by a large awning, and the exposed brick wall was covered with white tiles. Its previous users had lived in the house for a long time, and the original plan was compromised.