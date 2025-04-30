A Framework of Orange and Green Steel Reorganizes a Madrid Home for a Family of Four
Project Details:
Location: Madrid, Spain
Architect: Conjuntos Empáticos / @conjuntosempaticos
Footprint: 860 square feet
Structural Engineer: Mecanismo Ingeniería
Photographer: Javier de Paz García / @javierdepazgarcia
From the Architect: "This house is located in one of Madrid’s satellite settlements, urban developments in the north of the city built between 1956 and 1966. The house took a new direction in 2023 with the arrival of a new family, consisting of two adults, two newborns, and a dog, adapting to the contemporary needs of a neighborhood struggling to find peace in the midst of the nearby traffic."
"When the family acquired the house, it had undergone significant modifications. The courtyard’s original U-shaped layout had been converted into a storage room. The lower façade had been altered, losing the distinctive porch that once defined it. Sliding shutters were replaced by a large awning, and the exposed brick wall was covered with white tiles. Its previous users had lived in the house for a long time, and the original plan was compromised.
"The primary goal was to restore the building’s original spirit while adapting it to the modern needs of its new inhabitants and preserving the material memories embedded within it. The renovation prepares the house for a second life, accommodating a diverse group of living beings and the material objects required to develop their daily routines.
"The house is designed to accompany the family through various stages of life, evolving alongside the twins as they grow. During their early years they will share the large room. Later it will be divided into two separate spaces for more privacy. The kitchen is equipped with space for high chairs and will evolve into a kitchen-office, where the twins can read in the company of their parents while cooking. The living room, protected by a large lattice in summer, can fully open to connect the indoor and outdoor spaces whenever needed."
