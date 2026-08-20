Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Cabin Season Is Coming—and Here’s a Handmade Oregon Dream Home for $899KView 15 Photos

Cabin Season Is Coming—and Here’s a Handmade Oregon Dream Home for $899K

Set on 40 acres, the residence was lovingly crafted by a woodworker using materials sourced from the surrounding mountains.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 2603 Winona Rd, Grants Pass, Oregon 

Price: $899,000

Year: 1975

Footprint: 2,897 Square Feet (3 Beds, 2 Baths)

Lot Size: 40 Acres

From the Listing: "In the mid ’70s, a Cal Arts student purchased a 40-acre wooded parcel with panoramic views of Walker Mountain and the surrounding hills, just north of Grants Pass, up a half-mile driveway surrounded by trees. The property was transformed under the skill of a talented artist/builder, from a modest Craftsman-inspired home into a family compound full of architectural wonder. The main residence is filled with stained-glass windows, custom cabinetry, and hand-shaved wood beams, crafted on-site from the owners’ woodworking shop. As years went by, the owners added a detached guest suite, a standalone rec room, several garages, wood and tool sheds, a barn that once housed goats and chickens, gardens and orchard spaces, a tennis court, and a backyard for lawn games. The property is full of native trees and has a seasonal stream and creek. From sunrise to sunset, the lighting and views throughout show why this special place was selected years ago to build a dream home, now available for a new owner to experience."

Cabin Season Is Coming—and Here’s a Handmade Oregon Dream Home for $899K - Photo 1 of 15 -
Native Douglas fir, oak, and Jeffrey pine trees grow throughout the 40-acre property.&nbsp;

Native Douglas fir, oak, and Jeffrey pine trees grow throughout the 40-acre property. 

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

Subscribe
Cabin Season Is Coming—and Here’s a Handmade Oregon Dream Home for $899K - Photo 3 of 15 -
Figs, apples, snap peas, and other produce can be harvested from the home’s garden beds and orchards.&nbsp;

Figs, apples, snap peas, and other produce can be harvested from the home’s garden beds and orchards. 

In the spring, a nearby stream can be heard from the kitchen. A creek also runs along the southern edge of the property.&nbsp;

In the spring, a nearby stream can be heard from the kitchen. A creek also runs along the southern edge of the property. 

Many of the charming details—like the stained-glass windows, custom cabinetry, hand-shaved wooden beams, and rock-walled fireplace—were built in the property’s woodshop with material from the nearby mountainside.

Many of the charming details—like the stained-glass windows, custom cabinetry, hand-shaved wooden beams, and rock-walled fireplace—were built in the property’s woodshop with material from the nearby mountainside.

Cabin Season Is Coming—and Here’s a Handmade Oregon Dream Home for $899K - Photo 7 of 15 -
Cabin Season Is Coming—and Here’s a Handmade Oregon Dream Home for $899K - Photo 8 of 15 -
Cabin Season Is Coming—and Here’s a Handmade Oregon Dream Home for $899K - Photo 9 of 15 -
Cabin Season Is Coming—and Here’s a Handmade Oregon Dream Home for $899K - Photo 10 of 15 -
Cabin Season Is Coming—and Here’s a Handmade Oregon Dream Home for $899K - Photo 11 of 15 -
Cabin Season Is Coming—and Here’s a Handmade Oregon Dream Home for $899K - Photo 12 of 15 -
Over the years, the owners built a number of additional structures, including a standalone recreation room, several garages and sheds, and a barn that was once home to chickens and goats.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Over the years, the owners built a number of additional structures, including a standalone recreation room, several garages and sheds, and a barn that was once home to chickens and goats.  

Cabin Season Is Coming—and Here’s a Handmade Oregon Dream Home for $899K - Photo 14 of 15 -
Cabin Season Is Coming—and Here’s a Handmade Oregon Dream Home for $899K - Photo 15 of 15 -

2603 Winona Rd in Grants Pass, Oregon, is currently listed for $899,900 by Valerie Mall at RE/MAX Integrity Grants Pass and marketed by Agents of Architecture. 

g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.