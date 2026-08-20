Cabin Season Is Coming—and Here’s a Handmade Oregon Dream Home for $899K

Footprint: 2,897 Square Feet (3 Beds, 2 Baths)

Lot Size: 40 Acres

From the Listing: "In the mid ’70s, a Cal Arts student purchased a 40-acre wooded parcel with panoramic views of Walker Mountain and the surrounding hills, just north of Grants Pass, up a half-mile driveway surrounded by trees. The property was transformed under the skill of a talented artist/builder, from a modest Craftsman-inspired home into a family compound full of architectural wonder. The main residence is filled with stained-glass windows, custom cabinetry, and hand-shaved wood beams, crafted on-site from the owners’ woodworking shop. As years went by, the owners added a detached guest suite, a standalone rec room, several garages, wood and tool sheds, a barn that once housed goats and chickens, gardens and orchard spaces, a tennis court, and a backyard for lawn games. The property is full of native trees and has a seasonal stream and creek. From sunrise to sunset, the lighting and views throughout show why this special place was selected years ago to build a dream home, now available for a new owner to experience."