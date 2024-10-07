A New York Family Builds an Unexpected Seaside Retreat in the Hamptons
For New York City resident Georgina Hofmann, fond memories of growing up in Australia planted the seed for her own family’s coastal getaway. "I was shuttled to my family’s beach house every weekend," recalls Hoffmann of her upbringing. "That made a huge impact on my goals for building this coastal home."
Planning a retreat for her family, Georgina—along with her partner and five-year-old daughter—wanted a nature-focused home that would feel like a distinct departure from life in the city. "Being connected to the outdoors was number one," says Georgina. "We wanted somewhere that felt relaxed, immersed in nature, and like a complete escape from New York City."
When it came to the design of the home, the family took an unconventional approach—favoring an architectural style markedly different from the coastal cottages that would be its neighbors. "The Hamptons are typically full of white shutters and cedar shingles—or on the other end of the spectrum—ultra-modem houses with a vast footprint," shares Georgina. Choosing to take their home in a different direction, they were drawn to the timeless appeal of an architecturally striking A-frame, which they designed with Everywhere. "We wanted something that sat in the middle—cozy, distinctive in form, [but] with relevance to the local architecture," Georgina says. Although cedar was used for the home’s facade—a subtle connective thread with its architectural neighbors—the rich, weathered shou sugi ban treatment was an entirely modern take.
Everywhere’s A-frame (or Ayfraym, as branded by the company) is a pre-designed, site-built home that can be adapted to a variety of settings. "The main goal with the initial design of the Ayfraym was to let nature in as much as humanly possible," says Everywhere founder Brand Winnie. "The large window wall lets in a maximum amount of natural light into the living space while providing an unobstructed view of the outside."
The A-frame’s dramatic gable is bold in form, with more than 20 skylights and over 12 custom Andersen windows flooding the home with light. Windows on the gabled ends are stacked symmetrically, reaching the top of the home’s 30-foot triangular pitch. For Georgina, who tackled the interior design of the home herself, Andersen was a clear choice. "The clean aesthetic suits our home well, and the color match of the frames to the cool exterior cladding, and warm interior trim was a major plus," she says. Beyond the aesthetic appeal, integrating Andersen windows and doors helped Georgina and her family pull off their home’s net-neutral status.
The home’s large expanses of glass help achieve the all-important connection with nature which was so important to Georgina from the onset. "Both gabled ends of the house are flooded with light and treetop views," she says. "Seeing the treetops through the gable, catching a glimpse of the turkeys and rabbits that wander through, while in bed, has been a real treat."
