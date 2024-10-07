Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
SubscribeSign In
A New York Family Builds an Unexpected Seaside Retreat in the HamptonsView 10 Photos

A New York Family Builds an Unexpected Seaside Retreat in the Hamptons

Trading shutters for shou sugi ban, this A-frame's fresh facade makes a splash in its coastal community.
Text by
Presented by
View 10 Photos

Partner Story

Andersen Windows & Doors
This home was selected as a standout project in our 2024 Bright Ideas Awards. Alongside Andersen Windows & Doors, the annual competition recognizes outstanding architectural projects that exhibit excellence in fenestration and daylighting.
Learn More

For New York City resident Georgina Hofmann, fond memories of growing up in Australia planted the seed for her own family’s coastal getaway. "I was shuttled to my family’s beach house every weekend," recalls Hoffmann of her upbringing. "That made a huge impact on my goals for building this coastal home." 

In Hampton Bays, New York, this unconventional beach house is a getaway for marketing professional Georgina Hofmann and her young family. The 2,200 square foot home contains five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a loft.

In Hampton Bays, New York, this unconventional beach house is a getaway for marketing professional Georgina Hofmann and her young family. The 2,200 square foot home contains five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a loft.

Planning a retreat for her family, Georgina—along with her partner and five-year-old daughter—wanted a nature-focused home that would feel like a distinct departure from life in the city. "Being connected to the outdoors was number one," says Georgina. "We wanted somewhere that felt relaxed, immersed in nature, and like a complete escape from New York City." 

The home’s shou sugi ban siding and standing seam roof are bold additions to the A-frame’s classic lines. "The roof can appear more or less dominating depending on the weather and time of day," says Georgina.

The home’s shou sugi ban siding and standing seam roof are bold additions to the A-frame’s classic lines. "The roof can appear more or less dominating depending on the weather and time of day," says Georgina.

A fresh take on Hamptons living, the home’s materiality nods to the local vernacular—while the architecturally-distinct form imbues a style all its own.

A fresh take on Hamptons living, the home’s materiality nods to the local vernacular—while the architecturally-distinct form imbues a style all its own.

When it came to the design of the home, the family took an unconventional approach—favoring an architectural style markedly different from the coastal cottages that would be its neighbors. "The Hamptons are typically full of white shutters and cedar shingles—or on the other end of the spectrum—ultra-modem houses with a vast footprint," shares Georgina. Choosing to take their home in a different direction, they were drawn to the timeless appeal of an architecturally striking A-frame, which they designed with ​​Everywhere. "We wanted something that sat in the middle—cozy, distinctive in form, [but] with relevance to the local architecture," Georgina says. Although cedar was used for the home’s facade—a subtle connective thread with its architectural neighbors—the rich, weathered shou sugi ban treatment was an entirely modern take.

Everywhere’s A-frame (or Ayfraym, as branded by the company) is a pre-designed, site-built home that can be adapted to a variety of settings. "The main goal with the initial design of the Ayfraym was to let nature in as much as humanly possible," says Everywhere founder Brand Winnie. "The large window wall lets in a maximum amount of natural light into the living space while providing an unobstructed view of the outside."

With soaring ceilings and light pouring in from all sides, the living room is one of Georgina’s favorite parts of the home for good reason. "The living room is just breathtaking," she says. "It's such a good vibe in there, I really like watching the sunlight play across the ceiling throughout the day."&nbsp;

With soaring ceilings and light pouring in from all sides, the living room is one of Georgina’s favorite parts of the home for good reason. "The living room is just breathtaking," she says. "It's such a good vibe in there, I really like watching the sunlight play across the ceiling throughout the day." 

In addition to accentuating the roof’s dramatic pitch, the 24 wood beams which hold up the home are sustainably-sourced—one of many eco-friendly measures implemented in the home. "Great measures were taken to ensure the house has a net-neutral energy impact," says Georgina. "Not easy with so many windows, but we pulled it off!"&nbsp;

In addition to accentuating the roof’s dramatic pitch, the 24 wood beams which hold up the home are sustainably-sourced—one of many eco-friendly measures implemented in the home. "Great measures were taken to ensure the house has a net-neutral energy impact," says Georgina. "Not easy with so many windows, but we pulled it off!" 

The home’s kitchen is bright and airy, thanks to three large skylights which flank the wall. "Creating a home that is all roof requires a rethinking of all your windows," says Georgina. "Skylights became key to getting daylight and the surrounding view visible in every room."

The home’s kitchen is bright and airy, thanks to three large skylights which flank the wall. "Creating a home that is all roof requires a rethinking of all your windows," says Georgina. "Skylights became key to getting daylight and the surrounding view visible in every room."

The A-frame’s dramatic gable is bold in form, with more than 20 skylights and over 12 custom Andersen windows flooding the home with light. Windows on the gabled ends are stacked symmetrically, reaching the top of the home’s 30-foot triangular pitch. For Georgina, who tackled the interior design of the home herself, Andersen was a clear choice. "The clean aesthetic suits our home well, and the color match of the frames to the cool exterior cladding, and warm interior trim was a major plus," she says. Beyond the aesthetic appeal, integrating Andersen windows and doors helped Georgina and her family pull off their home’s net-neutral status.

The serene primary bedroom enjoys multiple exposures from both the A-frame’s gabled end and roof. The automatically venting skylights open to release hot air, regulating the home’s temperature—and cutting down on air conditioning costs.

The serene primary bedroom enjoys multiple exposures from both the A-frame’s gabled end and roof. The automatically venting skylights open to release hot air, regulating the home’s temperature—and cutting down on air conditioning costs.

Although light colors and earthy textures prevail throughout the home, the "super moody" powder room is a bold focal point—and one of Georgina’s favorite design moments in the home.

Although light colors and earthy textures prevail throughout the home, the "super moody" powder room is a bold focal point—and one of Georgina’s favorite design moments in the home.

Dramatically illuminated at night, the home’s striking architecture is a fresh addition to the storied coastal community. "I love the way the exterior references the Hamptons look, but is a totally new take on it," says Georgina.

Dramatically illuminated at night, the home’s striking architecture is a fresh addition to the storied coastal community. "I love the way the exterior references the Hamptons look, but is a totally new take on it," says Georgina.

The home’s large expanses of glass help achieve the all-important connection with nature which was so important to Georgina from the onset. "Both gabled ends of the house are flooded with light and treetop views," she says. "Seeing the treetops through the gable, catching a glimpse of the turkeys and rabbits that wander through, while in bed, has been a real treat."

Learn more about all the 2024 honorees and the judging process at andersenawards.dwell.com.

s
Sarah Akkoush
Dwell Contributor
Sarah is a real estate developer by day and a writer by night. She can usually be found hustling, napping, or scooting up and down the hills of San Francisco on her Vespa.

Published

Topics

Home ToursAndersen Bright Ideas Awards

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.