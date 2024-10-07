A New York Family Builds an Unexpected Seaside Retreat in the Hamptons

For New York City resident Georgina Hofmann, fond memories of growing up in Australia planted the seed for her own family’s coastal getaway. "I was shuttled to my family’s beach house every weekend," recalls Hoffmann of her upbringing. "That made a huge impact on my goals for building this coastal home."

Planning a retreat for her family, Georgina—along with her partner and five-year-old daughter—wanted a nature-focused home that would feel like a distinct departure from life in the city. "Being connected to the outdoors was number one," says Georgina. "We wanted somewhere that felt relaxed, immersed in nature, and like a complete escape from New York City."

The home’s shou sugi ban siding and standing seam roof are bold additions to the A-frame’s classic lines. "The roof can appear more or less dominating depending on the weather and time of day," says Georgina.

When it came to the design of the home, the family took an unconventional approach—favoring an architectural style markedly different from the coastal cottages that would be its neighbors. "The Hamptons are typically full of white shutters and cedar shingles—or on the other end of the spectrum—ultra-modem houses with a vast footprint," shares Georgina. Choosing to take their home in a different direction, they were drawn to the timeless appeal of an architecturally striking A-frame, which they designed with ​​Everywhere. "We wanted something that sat in the middle—cozy, distinctive in form, [but] with relevance to the local architecture," Georgina says. Although cedar was used for the home’s facade—a subtle connective thread with its architectural neighbors—the rich, weathered shou sugi ban treatment was an entirely modern take.



Everywhere’s A-frame (or Ayfraym, as branded by the company) is a pre-designed, site-built home that can be adapted to a variety of settings. "The main goal with the initial design of the Ayfraym was to let nature in as much as humanly possible," says Everywhere founder Brand Winnie. "The large window wall lets in a maximum amount of natural light into the living space while providing an unobstructed view of the outside."