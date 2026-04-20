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This $7.3M Whistler Ski Retreat Is All AnglesView 11 Photos

This $7.3M Whistler Ski Retreat Is All Angles

Designed by Patkau Architects, the surreal residence juts out from a mountainside with a complex, geometric facade.
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Location: 3801 Sunridge Place, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $9,950,000 CAD (approximately $7,274,395 USD)

Year Built: 2013

Architect: Patkau Architects

Footprint: 4,497 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.26 Acres

From the Agent: "A statement in modern alpine design, this award-winning residence in the exclusive Sunridge neighborhood captures panoramic views across Whistler Valley through soaring ceilings, dramatic geometric lines, and expansive walls of glass. Designed by Patkau Architects, the home is a masterful expression of light, form, and its seamless relationship with the surrounding alpine landscape. Privately positioned within this sought-after ski-access enclave, the property offers rare quiet and discretion while remaining moments from the mountain and just minutes to Whistler Village. As much a work of art as it is a welcoming home, this residence presents a rare opportunity to own a property of architectural pedigree in one of Whistler’s most prestigious neighborhoods—where privacy, design excellence, and mountain lifestyle converge."

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The home received a Canadian Architect Award of Excellence in 2008.

The home received a Canadian Architect Award of Excellence in 2008.

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A glassy staircase leads up to a catwalk above the living area.&nbsp;

A glassy staircase leads up to a catwalk above the living area. 

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Glass sliders open the living area to a large, covered deck..

Glass sliders open the living area to a large, covered deck..

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The home is by Patkau Architects, who also designed the nearby Audain Art Museum.

The home is by Patkau Architects, who also designed the nearby Audain Art Museum.

3801 Sunridge Place in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $9,950,000 CAD by John Ryan Team at UNISON Real Estate Brokerages and Luxury Portfolio International.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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