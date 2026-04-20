This $7.3M Whistler Ski Retreat Is All Angles
Location: 3801 Sunridge Place, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada
Price: $9,950,000 CAD (approximately $7,274,395 USD)
Year Built: 2013
Architect: Patkau Architects
Footprint: 4,497 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.26 Acres
From the Agent: "A statement in modern alpine design, this award-winning residence in the exclusive Sunridge neighborhood captures panoramic views across Whistler Valley through soaring ceilings, dramatic geometric lines, and expansive walls of glass. Designed by Patkau Architects, the home is a masterful expression of light, form, and its seamless relationship with the surrounding alpine landscape. Privately positioned within this sought-after ski-access enclave, the property offers rare quiet and discretion while remaining moments from the mountain and just minutes to Whistler Village. As much a work of art as it is a welcoming home, this residence presents a rare opportunity to own a property of architectural pedigree in one of Whistler’s most prestigious neighborhoods—where privacy, design excellence, and mountain lifestyle converge."
3801 Sunridge Place in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $9,950,000 CAD by John Ryan Team at UNISON Real Estate Brokerages and Luxury Portfolio International.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.