This $7.3M Whistler Ski Retreat Is All Angles

From the Agent: "A statement in modern alpine design, this award-winning residence in the exclusive Sunridge neighborhood captures panoramic views across Whistler Valley through soaring ceilings, dramatic geometric lines, and expansive walls of glass. Designed by Patkau Architects, the home is a masterful expression of light, form, and its seamless relationship with the surrounding alpine landscape. Privately positioned within this sought-after ski-access enclave, the property offers rare quiet and discretion while remaining moments from the mountain and just minutes to Whistler Village. As much a work of art as it is a welcoming home, this residence presents a rare opportunity to own a property of architectural pedigree in one of Whistler’s most prestigious neighborhoods—where privacy, design excellence, and mountain lifestyle converge."